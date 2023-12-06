Costar Group, Inc. (CSGP) Stock: A Look at the Analyst Recommendations

Costar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: CSGP) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 84.97x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 0.88.

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Costar Group, Inc. (CSGP) is $89.08, which is $4.93 above the current market price. The public float for CSGP is 403.78M, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.65% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of CSGP on December 06, 2023 was 1.91M shares.

CSGP) stock’s latest price update

Costar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: CSGP)’s stock price has plunge by -1.27relation to previous closing price of 85.23. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 0.66% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. CNBC Television reported 2023-10-25 that Ryan Belanger, Claro Advisors founder, joins ‘Power Lunch’ to discuss three stocks: Deutsche Bank, Boeing and Costar Group.

CSGP’s Market Performance

Costar Group, Inc. (CSGP) has experienced a 0.66% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 8.75% rise in the past month, and a 1.40% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.26%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.94% for CSGP. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 2.73% for CSGP stock, with a simple moving average of 7.64% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CSGP

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CSGP stocks, with Jefferies repeating the rating for CSGP by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for CSGP in the upcoming period, according to Jefferies is $82 based on the research report published on October 16, 2023 of the current year 2023.

CSGP Trading at 7.00% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CSGP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -8.89% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.94%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.26%, as shares surge +9.24% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +7.72% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CSGP rose by +0.66%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +8.50% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $82.27. In addition, Costar Group, Inc. saw 8.89% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CSGP starting from Hill John W, who sale 3,020 shares at the price of $84.07 back on Nov 28. After this action, Hill John W now owns 17,870 shares of Costar Group, Inc., valued at $253,891 using the latest closing price.

NASSETTA CHRISTOPHER J, the Director of Costar Group, Inc., sale 1,500 shares at $77.86 during a trade that took place back on Nov 08, which means that NASSETTA CHRISTOPHER J is holding 273,615 shares at $116,790 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CSGP

Equity return is now at value 5.79, with 4.74 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Costar Group, Inc. (CSGP) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.