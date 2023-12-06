ContextLogic Inc (WISH) Stock Sees a-11.04 Decrease

The stock of ContextLogic Inc (WISH) has seen a 14.40% increase in the past week, with a 35.20% gain in the past month, and a 8.82% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 11.22%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 9.39% for WISH. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 14.51% for WISH’s stock, with a -23.16% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in ContextLogic Inc (NASDAQ: WISH) Right Now?

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for WISH is 1.89. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 3 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for WISH is $4.80, which is -$1.0 below the current price. The public float for WISH is 20.12M and currently, short sellers hold a 15.91% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of WISH on December 06, 2023 was 722.12K shares.

WISH) stock’s latest price update

ContextLogic Inc (NASDAQ: WISH)’s stock price has dropped by -11.04 in relation to previous closing price of 6.52. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 14.40% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Invezz reported 2023-11-29 that The meme coin craze that happened in 2021 ended as was expected. Most stocks that surged at the time nosedived, with Bed Bath and Beyond and Lordstown Motors filing for bankruptcy.

Analysts’ Opinion of WISH

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for WISH stocks, with Citigroup repeating the rating for WISH by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for WISH in the upcoming period, according to Citigroup is $5.50 based on the research report published on November 09, 2023 of the current year 2023.

WISH Trading at 27.98% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought WISH to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -81.93% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.39%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 11.22%, as shares surge +36.15% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +22.36% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, WISH rose by +14.40%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -74.37% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $5.14. In addition, ContextLogic Inc saw -60.36% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at WISH starting from Liu Ying Vivian, who sale 340,000 shares at the price of $0.46 back on Mar 08. After this action, Liu Ying Vivian now owns 793,423 shares of ContextLogic Inc, valued at $156,400 using the latest closing price.

Wang Shuyan (Rachel), the Head of Data Science of ContextLogic Inc, sale 20,337 shares at $0.48 during a trade that took place back on Mar 08, which means that Wang Shuyan (Rachel) is holding 0 shares at $9,721 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for WISH

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-62.91 for the present operating margin

+29.81 for the gross margin

The net margin for ContextLogic Inc stands at -66.55. The total capital return value is set at -54.18, while invested capital returns managed to touch -58.01. Equity return is now at value -84.87, with -51.18 for asset returns.

Based on ContextLogic Inc (WISH), the company’s capital structure generated 4.19 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 4.02. Total debt to assets is 2.50, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 2.73. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 2.62.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of -1.55, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at -0.05. The receivables turnover for the company is 37.23 and the total asset turnover is 0.55. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.51.

Conclusion

In conclusion, ContextLogic Inc (WISH) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.