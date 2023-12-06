Constellation Energy Corporation (CEG) Stock: Assessing the Risk and Reward

In the past week, CEG stock has gone down by -4.93%, with a monthly gain of 1.06% and a quarterly surge of 10.94%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.92%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.29% for Constellation Energy Corporation The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -3.17% for CEG’s stock, with a simple moving average of 23.16% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Constellation Energy Corporation (NASDAQ: CEG) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Constellation Energy Corporation (NASDAQ: CEG) is above average at 22.65x. The 36-month beta value for CEG is also noteworthy at 0.61. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 6 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for CEG is $129.60, which is $11.29 above than the current price. The public float for CEG is 318.67M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.74% of that float. The average trading volume of CEG on December 06, 2023 was 1.72M shares.

CEG) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Constellation Energy Corporation (NASDAQ: CEG) has dropped by -0.51 compared to previous close of 118.92. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -4.93% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-12-04 that Five momentum stocks for December are: NVDA, VRT, CPRT, CEG, PODD.

CEG Trading at 1.82% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CEG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -7.02% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.29%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.92%, as shares sank -5.15% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +5.44% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CEG fell by -4.93%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +39.93% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $121.86. In addition, Constellation Energy Corporation saw 37.23% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for CEG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+2.02 for the present operating margin

+4.28 for the gross margin

The net margin for Constellation Energy Corporation stands at -0.65. The total capital return value is set at 2.67, while invested capital returns managed to touch -1.01. Equity return is now at value 15.08, with 3.54 for asset returns.

Based on Constellation Energy Corporation (CEG), the company’s capital structure generated 52.35 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 34.36. Total debt to assets is 12.30, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 40.53. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 26.61.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.76, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.17. The receivables turnover for the company is 8.52 and the total asset turnover is 0.51. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.19.

Conclusion

In summary, Constellation Energy Corporation (CEG) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.