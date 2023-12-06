Companhia Brasileira De Distribuicao. ADR (CBD) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

Companhia Brasileira De Distribuicao. ADR (NYSE: CBD)’s stock price has plunge by 17.99relation to previous closing price of 0.66. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 16.06% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-10-31 that Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao SA (NYSE:CBD ) Q3 2023 Earnings Conference Call October 31, 2023 9:00 AM ET Company Participants Marcelo Pimentel – CEO & Director Rafael Russowsky – CFO & VP, Finance & IR Conference Call Participants Danniela Eiger – XP Vitor Fuziharo – Santander Nicolas Larrain – JPMorgan Chase & Co. Irma Sgarz – Goldman Sachs Group Operator Good morning, everyone, and thank you for holding. Welcome to GPA’s Third Quarter of 2023 Earnings Call.

Is It Worth Investing in Companhia Brasileira De Distribuicao. ADR (NYSE: CBD) Right Now?

Companhia Brasileira De Distribuicao. ADR (NYSE: CBD) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 0.67x. and a 36-month beta value of 1.50. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 9 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Companhia Brasileira De Distribuicao. ADR (CBD) by analysts is $1.01, which is $0.23 above the current market price. The public float for CBD is 269.63M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.04% of that float. On December 06, 2023, the average trading volume of CBD was 463.58K shares.

CBD’s Market Performance

CBD stock saw an increase of 16.06% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 2.70% and a quarterly increase of -10.83%. The volatility ratio for the week is 9.42%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 5.91% for Companhia Brasileira De Distribuicao. ADR (CBD). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 11.24% for CBD stock, with a simple moving average of -19.01% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CBD

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CBD stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for CBD by listing it as a “Underperform.” The predicted price for CBD in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $2.80 based on the research report published on April 26, 2023 of the current year 2023.

CBD Trading at 15.96% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CBD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -47.63% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.91%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.42%, as shares surge +6.71% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +13.77% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CBD rose by +16.06%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -76.75% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.7028. In addition, Companhia Brasileira De Distribuicao. ADR saw -19.59% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for CBD

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-0.39 for the present operating margin

+19.46 for the gross margin

The net margin for Companhia Brasileira De Distribuicao. ADR stands at -5.94. The total capital return value is set at -0.24, while invested capital returns managed to touch -4.43. Equity return is now at value 2.03, with 0.58 for asset returns.

Based on Companhia Brasileira De Distribuicao. ADR (CBD), the company’s capital structure generated 85.75 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 46.16. Total debt to assets is 22.02, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 72.84. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 39.21.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.41, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.77. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.38 and the total asset turnover is 0.36. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.61.

Conclusion

To sum up, Companhia Brasileira De Distribuicao. ADR (CBD) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.