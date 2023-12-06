CommScope Holding Company Inc (COMM) Beta Value: Understanding the Market Risk

The 36-month beta value for COMM is also noteworthy at 2.05. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 8 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for COMM is $2.15, which is $0.41 above than the current price. The public float for COMM is 204.71M, and at present, short sellers hold a 6.17% of that float. The average trading volume of COMM on December 06, 2023 was 3.35M shares.

COMM) stock’s latest price update

CommScope Holding Company Inc (NASDAQ: COMM) has seen a decline in its stock price by -7.94 in relation to its previous close of 1.89. However, the company has experienced a 0.58% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Market Watch reported 2023-11-16 that CommScope Holding Company Inc.’s stock COMM, +11.26% was up 6% in premarket trading on Thursday. Raymond James upgraded the telecommunications equipment company to market perform from underperform on its view that its risk-reward has come into balance.

COMM’s Market Performance

CommScope Holding Company Inc (COMM) has experienced a 0.58% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 6.75% rise in the past month, and a -50.29% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 9.52%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 9.26% for COMM. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 2.65% for COMM stock, with a simple moving average of -59.21% for the last 200 days.

COMM Trading at -20.38% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought COMM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -81.37% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.26%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.52%, as shares surge +8.75% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -46.30% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, COMM rose by +0.58%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -78.28% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.7020. In addition, CommScope Holding Company Inc saw -76.33% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at COMM starting from Watts Claudius E. IV, who purchase 25,000 shares at the price of $1.67 back on Nov 30. After this action, Watts Claudius E. IV now owns 841,030 shares of CommScope Holding Company Inc, valued at $41,630 using the latest closing price.

Choi Justin C, the SVP, Chief Legal Officer & Sec of CommScope Holding Company Inc, purchase 28,600 shares at $1.74 during a trade that took place back on Nov 27, which means that Choi Justin C is holding 360,913 shares at $49,750 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for COMM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+5.83 for the present operating margin

+24.84 for the gross margin

The net margin for CommScope Holding Company Inc stands at -13.95. The total capital return value is set at 5.43, while invested capital returns managed to touch -13.09. Equity return is now at value -1838.38, with -17.83 for asset returns.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.23, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.81. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.04 and the total asset turnover is 0.74. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.77.

Conclusion

In summary, CommScope Holding Company Inc (COMM) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.