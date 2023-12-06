CMS Energy Corporation (CMS) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

CMS Energy Corporation (NYSE: CMS)’s stock price has decreased by -1.71 compared to its previous closing price of 58.33. However, the company has seen a -0.19% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-11-07 that CMS Energy Corporation is a regulated utility that serves most of Michigan, offering financial stability and resistance to economic problems. The company’s stock has underperformed since August, but the entire utility sector has been a poor performer relative to other sectors. CMS Energy’s growth prospects lie in increasing its rate base, and it offers a 3.50% dividend yield.

Is It Worth Investing in CMS Energy Corporation (NYSE: CMS) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for CMS Energy Corporation (NYSE: CMS) is above average at 22.60x, while the 36-month beta value is 0.39.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 10 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 9 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for CMS Energy Corporation (CMS) is $60.47, which is $3.14 above the current market price. The public float for CMS is 290.31M, and currently, short sellers hold a 4.85% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of CMS on December 06, 2023 was 2.72M shares.

CMS’s Market Performance

CMS stock saw an increase of -0.19% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 2.85% and a quarterly increase of 4.37%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.06%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.65% for CMS Energy Corporation (CMS). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 1.09% for CMS’s stock, with a -1.73% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CMS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CMS stocks, with KeyBanc Capital Markets repeating the rating for CMS by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for CMS in the upcoming period, according to KeyBanc Capital Markets is $57 based on the research report published on October 05, 2023 of the current year 2023.

CMS Trading at 4.43% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CMS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -12.77% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.65%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.06%, as shares surge +4.10% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +2.48% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CMS fell by -0.19%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -7.49% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $56.83. In addition, CMS Energy Corporation saw -9.47% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CMS starting from Rich Brian F, who sale 5,000 shares at the price of $54.90 back on Nov 08. After this action, Rich Brian F now owns 88,175 shares of CMS Energy Corporation, valued at $274,500 using the latest closing price.

RUSSELL JOHN G, the Director of CMS Energy Corporation, sale 19,000 shares at $55.53 during a trade that took place back on Nov 02, which means that RUSSELL JOHN G is holding 169,899 shares at $1,054,993 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CMS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+14.24 for the present operating margin

+19.03 for the gross margin

The net margin for CMS Energy Corporation stands at +9.69. The total capital return value is set at 5.88, while invested capital returns managed to touch 4.27. Equity return is now at value 10.61, with 2.38 for asset returns.

Based on CMS Energy Corporation (CMS), the company’s capital structure generated 204.42 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 67.15. Total debt to assets is 45.74, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 194.63. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 61.89.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.00, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.43. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.81 and the total asset turnover is 0.29. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.15.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, CMS Energy Corporation (CMS) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.