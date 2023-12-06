Clean Earth Acquisitions Corp (CLIN) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

Clean Earth Acquisitions Corp (NASDAQ: CLIN) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 6.77 compared to its previous closing price of 6.35. However, the company has seen a fall of -28.71% in its stock price over the last five trading days. InvestorPlace reported 2023-12-06 that Clean Earth Acquisitions (NASDAQ: CLIN ) stock is rising higher on Wednesday after the company posted an update to its merger plans with Alternus Energy. The big news here is the company holding a special meeting of shareholders to have them vote on the proposed merger.

Is It Worth Investing in Clean Earth Acquisitions Corp (NASDAQ: CLIN) Right Now?

Clean Earth Acquisitions Corp (NASDAQ: CLIN) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 47.81x compared to its average ratio, and the 36-month beta value for CLIN is at -0.10. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for CLIN is 7.80M, and currently, shorts hold a 0.02% of that float. The average trading volume for CLIN on December 06, 2023 was 99.54K shares.

CLIN’s Market Performance

CLIN stock saw a decrease of -28.71% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -36.10% and a quarterly a decrease of -35.00%. The volatility ratio for the week is 18.39%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 4.60% for Clean Earth Acquisitions Corp (CLIN). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -32.82% for CLIN’s stock, with a -34.01% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

CLIN Trading at -34.65% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CLIN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -40.32% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.60%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 18.39%, as shares sank -34.25% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -33.75% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CLIN fell by -26.71%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -30.23% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $9.91. In addition, Clean Earth Acquisitions Corp saw -32.87% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for CLIN

The total capital return value is set at -0.26, while invested capital returns managed to touch 0.05. Equity return is now at value 2.72, with 2.59 for asset returns.

Based on Clean Earth Acquisitions Corp (CLIN), the company’s capital structure generated 0.35 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 0.35.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 30.09.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Clean Earth Acquisitions Corp (CLIN) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.