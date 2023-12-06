Chimera Investment Corp (CIM) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

The stock of Chimera Investment Corp (NYSE: CIM) has decreased by -2.62 when compared to last closing price of 5.34. Despite this, the company has experienced a 2.36% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-12-04 that One of our investments finally rallied into our neutral range. Shares were a strong buy frequently in the last several months. One position resulted in a 26.7% return. We’re highlighting an alternative share with a better risk/reward profile. I also closed out one of my preferred share positions, resulting in a 21% return for about six months.

Is It Worth Investing in Chimera Investment Corp (NYSE: CIM) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Chimera Investment Corp (NYSE: CIM) is above average at 10.23x. The 36-month beta value for CIM is also noteworthy at 1.75. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 3 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for CIM is $5.00, which is -$0.2 below than the current price. The public float for CIM is 221.75M, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.90% of that float. The average trading volume of CIM on December 06, 2023 was 1.87M shares.

CIM’s Market Performance

CIM stock saw an increase of 2.36% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 6.56% and a quarterly increase of -11.56%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.17%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.52% for Chimera Investment Corp (CIM). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 3.67% for CIM’s stock, with a -5.36% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CIM

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CIM stocks, with Barclays repeating the rating for CIM by listing it as a “Underweight.” The predicted price for CIM in the upcoming period, according to Barclays is $10 based on the research report published on December 10, 2020 of the previous year 2020.

CIM Trading at 2.97% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CIM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -33.42% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.52%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.17%, as shares surge +6.34% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -9.41% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CIM rose by +2.36%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -25.29% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $5.03. In addition, Chimera Investment Corp saw -5.45% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for CIM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-25.58 for the present operating margin

+92.47 for the gross margin

The net margin for Chimera Investment Corp stands at -74.09. The total capital return value is set at -1.26, while invested capital returns managed to touch -5.34. Equity return is now at value 7.49, with 1.45 for asset returns.

Based on Chimera Investment Corp (CIM), the company’s capital structure generated 398.01 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 79.92. Total debt to assets is 79.20, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 382.83. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 50.05.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 17.20, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.84. The receivables turnover for the company is 10.55 and the total asset turnover is 0.05.

Conclusion

In summary, Chimera Investment Corp (CIM) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.