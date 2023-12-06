Celestica, Inc. (CLS) Stock: A Closer Look at the Analyst Ratings

Celestica, Inc. (NYSE: CLS) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.13x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for CLS is 2.16. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 1 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for CLS is $32.25, which is $5.13 above the current price. The public float for CLS is 117.62M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.67% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of CLS on December 06, 2023 was 1.85M shares.

CLS) stock’s latest price update

Celestica, Inc. (NYSE: CLS)’s stock price has plunge by 0.97relation to previous closing price of 26.86. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 0.48% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-12-05 that Zacks has a screen that helps investors find #1 (Strong Buy) stocks that are trading near their 52-week highs right now.

CLS’s Market Performance

CLS’s stock has risen by 0.48% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 5.69% and a quarterly rise of 15.95%. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.97% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.78% for Celestica, Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 2.20% for CLS stock, with a simple moving average of 50.72% for the last 200 days.

CLS Trading at 5.97% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CLS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -4.47% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.78%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.97%, as shares surge +9.27% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +17.76% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CLS rose by +0.48%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +105.92% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $26.65. In addition, Celestica, Inc. saw 140.64% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for CLS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+3.72 for the present operating margin

+8.22 for the gross margin

The net margin for Celestica, Inc. stands at +2.01. The total capital return value is set at 11.36, while invested capital returns managed to touch 6.26. Equity return is now at value 12.27, with 3.66 for asset returns.

Based on Celestica, Inc. (CLS), the company’s capital structure generated 46.86 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 31.91. Total debt to assets is 13.97, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 43.74. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 29.79.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.53, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.44. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.40 and the total asset turnover is 1.40. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.42.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Celestica, Inc. (CLS) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.