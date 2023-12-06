Captivision Inc (CAPT) Stock: What the Analysts are Saying

Captivision Inc (NASDAQ: CAPT) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 20.73x. and a 36-month beta value of 0.18. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for CAPT is 20.19M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.00% of that float. On December 06, 2023, the average trading volume of CAPT was 1.02M shares.

CAPT) stock’s latest price update

Captivision Inc (NASDAQ: CAPT)’s stock price has soared by 12.13 in relation to previous closing price of 3.38. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 0.80% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

CAPT’s Market Performance

Captivision Inc (CAPT) has seen a 0.80% rise in stock performance for the week, with a -25.83% decline in the past month and a -64.51% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 10.74%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 42.81% for CAPT. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -14.47% for CAPT’s stock, with a -58.76% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

CAPT Trading at -27.26% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CAPT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -68.42% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 42.81%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.74%.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CAPT rose by +0.80%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average. In addition, Captivision Inc saw -62.92% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for CAPT

Equity return is now at value 2.44, with 2.31 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.94.

Conclusion

To sum up, Captivision Inc (CAPT) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.