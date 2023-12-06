Bumble Inc (BMBL) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

Bumble Inc (NASDAQ: BMBL)’s stock price has dropped by -3.06 in relation to previous closing price of 14.37. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -4.39% in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Motley Fool reported 2023-11-28 that Toast, Roku, and Bumble are disruptors that could be appealing investments right now. Toast and Bumble are trading for a little more than half of the highs they hit earlier this year.

Is It Worth Investing in Bumble Inc (NASDAQ: BMBL) Right Now?

Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 12 analysts rating it as a "buy," 2 rating it as "overweight," 8 as "hold," and 0 as "sell."

The average price suggested by analysts for BMBL is $17.50, which is $3.52 above the current market price. The public float for BMBL is 97.18M, and currently, shorts hold a 8.45% of that float. The average trading volume for BMBL on December 06, 2023 was 2.34M shares.

BMBL’s Market Performance

BMBL stock saw an increase of -4.39% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 1.90% and a quarterly increase of -14.54%. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.55%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 5.45% for Bumble Inc (BMBL). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -1.59% for BMBL’s stock, with a simple moving average of -18.00% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BMBL

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BMBL stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for BMBL by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for BMBL in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $17 based on the research report published on October 19, 2023 of the current year 2023.

BMBL Trading at -0.77% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BMBL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -50.11% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.45%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.55%, as shares surge +6.58% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -5.88% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BMBL fell by -4.39%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -38.74% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $14.20. In addition, Bumble Inc saw -33.82% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BMBL starting from BCP Buzz Holdings L.P., who sale 4,012,101 shares at the price of $13.88 back on Dec 03. After this action, BCP Buzz Holdings L.P. now owns 13,869 shares of Bumble Inc, valued at $55,690,770 using the latest closing price.

BX Buzz ML-1 Holdco L.P., the 10% Owner of Bumble Inc, sale 4,012,101 shares at $13.88 during a trade that took place back on Dec 03, which means that BX Buzz ML-1 Holdco L.P. is holding 13,869 shares at $55,690,770 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BMBL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+0.90 for the present operating margin

+62.46 for the gross margin

The net margin for Bumble Inc stands at -8.83. The total capital return value is set at 0.26, while invested capital returns managed to touch -3.53. Equity return is now at value -5.24, with -2.36 for asset returns.

Based on Bumble Inc (BMBL), the company’s capital structure generated 39.43 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 28.28. Total debt to assets is 17.38, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 38.88. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 27.89.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.16, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.17. The receivables turnover for the company is 11.31 and the total asset turnover is 0.24. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.37.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Bumble Inc (BMBL) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.