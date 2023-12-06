Braskem S.A. ADR (BAK) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

The stock price of Braskem S.A. ADR (NYSE: BAK) has jumped by 2.12 compared to previous close of 7.07. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -13.64% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-11-10 that MT, BAK and CSL have been added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List on November 10, 2023.

Is It Worth Investing in Braskem S.A. ADR (NYSE: BAK) Right Now?

and a 36-month beta value of 1.90. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 6 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Braskem S.A. ADR (BAK) by analysts is $11.68, which is $4.46 above the current market price. The public float for BAK is 172.20M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.42% of that float. On December 06, 2023, the average trading volume of BAK was 717.31K shares.

BAK’s Market Performance

BAK stock saw a decrease of -13.64% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -0.41% and a quarterly a decrease of -23.27%. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.68%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.42% for Braskem S.A. ADR (BAK). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -8.48% for BAK’s stock, with a simple moving average of -17.96% for the last 200 days.

BAK Trading at -5.01% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BAK to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -43.01% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.42%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.68%, as shares surge +0.42% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -11.55% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BAK fell by -13.88%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -5.64% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $7.89. In addition, Braskem S.A. ADR saw -21.52% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for BAK

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+6.29 for the present operating margin

+11.77 for the gross margin

The net margin for Braskem S.A. ADR stands at -0.35. The total capital return value is set at 10.09, while invested capital returns managed to touch -0.57. Equity return is now at value -72.10, with -5.31 for asset returns.

Based on Braskem S.A. ADR (BAK), the company’s capital structure generated 735.14 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 88.03. Total debt to assets is 61.13, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 690.20. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 82.64.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.73, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.95. The receivables turnover for the company is 12.05 and the total asset turnover is 1.07. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.42.

Conclusion

To sum up, Braskem S.A. ADR (BAK) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.