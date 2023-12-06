BowFlex Inc (BFX) Stock: What the Analysts are Saying

and a 36-month beta value of 1.43.

The average price predicted for BowFlex Inc (BFX) by analysts is $1.78, which is $1.28 above the current market price. The public float for BFX is 30.31M, and at present, short sellers hold a 3.03% of that float. On December 06, 2023, the average trading volume of BFX was 196.88K shares.

BFX) stock’s latest price update

BowFlex Inc (NYSE: BFX)’s stock price has gone decline by -10.33 in comparison to its previous close of 0.55, however, the company has experienced a -22.06% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-11-17 that BowFlex, Inc. (NYSE:BFX ) Q2 2024 Earnings Conference Call November 14, 2023 4:30 PM ET Company Participants John Mills – ICR, Inc. James Barr – Chief Executive Officer and Board Director Aina Konold – Chief Financial Officer Conference Call Participants John-Paul Wollam – ROTH MKM Operator Good day, and welcome to the BowFlex Fiscal Second Quarter 2024 Earnings Results Conference Call. All participants will be in a listen-only mode.

BFX’s Market Performance

BowFlex Inc (BFX) has seen a -22.06% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -45.78% decline in the past month and a -48.72% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 8.91%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 8.20% for BFX. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -29.13% for BFX’s stock, with a -55.09% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BFX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BFX stocks, with Craig Hallum repeating the rating for BFX by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for BFX in the upcoming period, according to Craig Hallum is $9 based on the research report published on February 10, 2022 of the previous year 2022.

BFX Trading at -31.79% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BFX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -77.37% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.20%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.91%, as shares sank -42.89% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -31.22% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BFX fell by -22.06%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -74.69% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.6745. In addition, BowFlex Inc saw -67.90% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for BFX

Equity return is now at value -71.32, with -25.10 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To sum up, BowFlex Inc (BFX) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.