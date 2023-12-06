Borr Drilling Ltd (BORR) Stock Price and Analyst Predictions

and a 36-month beta value of 2.87. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Borr Drilling Ltd (BORR) by analysts is $9.89, which is $3.95 above the current market price. The public float for BORR is 217.02M, and at present, short sellers hold a 4.34% of that float. On December 06, 2023, the average trading volume of BORR was 1.38M shares.

The stock price of Borr Drilling Ltd (NYSE: BORR) has plunged by -2.30 when compared to previous closing price of 6.08, but the company has seen a -3.26% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

BORR’s Market Performance

BORR’s stock has fallen by -3.26% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -7.48% and a quarterly drop of -14.04%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.39% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 4.24% for Borr Drilling Ltd The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -3.88% for BORR stock, with a simple moving average of -16.87% for the last 200 days.

BORR Trading at -9.41% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BORR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -34.07% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.24%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.39%, as shares sank -5.26% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -14.66% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BORR fell by -3.26%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -11.21% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $6.16. In addition, Borr Drilling Ltd saw 19.52% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for BORR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+5.77 for the present operating margin

+14.06 for the gross margin

The net margin for Borr Drilling Ltd stands at -65.98. The total capital return value is set at 0.99, while invested capital returns managed to touch -12.43. Equity return is now at value -3.01, with -0.87 for asset returns.

Based on Borr Drilling Ltd (BORR), the company’s capital structure generated 182.39 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 64.59. Total debt to assets is 54.55, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 132.67. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 46.98.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.38, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.66. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.04 and the total asset turnover is 0.15. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.42.

Conclusion

To sum up, Borr Drilling Ltd (BORR) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.