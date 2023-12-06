Blue Owl Capital Corp (OBDC) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

The stock of Blue Owl Capital Corp (NYSE: OBDC) has decreased by -0.75 when compared to last closing price of 14.76. Despite this, the company has experienced a 0.14% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-11-29 that Business development companies are earning massive revenue today, and the future continues to look bright. The best time to buy is when others are selling or hesitant. Don’t miss opportunities because of irrational worries. Dig deeper.

Is It Worth Investing in Blue Owl Capital Corp (NYSE: OBDC) Right Now?

Blue Owl Capital Corp (NYSE: OBDC) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 7.19x. and a 36-month beta value of 0.96. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 10 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Blue Owl Capital Corp (OBDC) by analysts is $15.38, which is $0.73 above the current market price. The public float for OBDC is 385.23M, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.52% of that float. On December 06, 2023, the average trading volume of OBDC was 1.90M shares.

OBDC’s Market Performance

The stock of Blue Owl Capital Corp (OBDC) has seen a 0.14% increase in the past week, with a 5.29% rise in the past month, and a 10.01% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 0.92%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.10% for OBDC. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 1.58% for OBDC stock, with a simple moving average of 9.93% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of OBDC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for OBDC stocks, with B. Riley Securities repeating the rating for OBDC by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for OBDC in the upcoming period, according to B. Riley Securities is $15.25 based on the research report published on July 28, 2023 of the current year 2023.

OBDC Trading at 5.79% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought OBDC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -1.01% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.10%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 0.92%, as shares surge +4.94% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +5.24% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, OBDC fell by -0.41%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +11.15% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $14.52. In addition, Blue Owl Capital Corp saw 29.14% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at OBDC starting from Temple Chris, who purchase 5,900 shares at the price of $13.30 back on May 26. After this action, Temple Chris now owns 36,000 shares of Blue Owl Capital Corp, valued at $78,470 using the latest closing price.

Swatt Matthew, the Co-Treasurer and Co-Controller of Blue Owl Capital Corp, purchase 65 shares at $13.15 during a trade that took place back on May 25, which means that Swatt Matthew is holding 2,379 shares at $855 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for OBDC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+65.54 for the present operating margin

+74.58 for the gross margin

The net margin for Blue Owl Capital Corp stands at +38.63. The total capital return value is set at 6.04, while invested capital returns managed to touch 3.56. Equity return is now at value 13.44, with 5.93 for asset returns.

Based on Blue Owl Capital Corp (OBDC), the company’s capital structure generated 123.79 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 55.31. Total debt to assets is 53.60, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 123.79. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 55.31.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 8.57, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.64. The receivables turnover for the company is 11.42 and the total asset turnover is 0.09.

Conclusion

To sum up, Blue Owl Capital Corp (OBDC) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.