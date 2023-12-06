Black Stone Minerals, L.P. (BSM) Stock: A Value Analysis

The price-to-earnings ratio for Black Stone Minerals, L.P. (NYSE: BSM) is 8.02x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for BSM is 1.00. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Black Stone Minerals, L.P. (BSM) is $19.00, which is $1.75 above the current market price. The public float for BSM is 147.85M and currently, short sellers hold a 2.20% of that float. On December 06, 2023, BSM’s average trading volume was 485.75K shares.

BSM) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Black Stone Minerals, L.P. (NYSE: BSM) has plunged by -2.57 when compared to previous closing price of 16.34, but the company has seen a -10.06% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-10-30 that The headline numbers for Black Stone Minerals (BSM) give insight into how the company performed in the quarter ended September 2023, but it may be worthwhile to compare some of its key metrics to Wall Street estimates and the year-ago actuals.

BSM’s Market Performance

Black Stone Minerals, L.P. (BSM) has seen a -10.06% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -12.72% decline in the past month and a -9.24% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.11%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.90% for BSM. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -8.22% for BSM stock, with a simple moving average of -3.89% for the last 200 days.

BSM Trading at -9.35% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BSM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -14.18% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.90%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.11%, as shares sank -10.53% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -6.63% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BSM fell by -9.16%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +4.06% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $17.25. In addition, Black Stone Minerals, L.P. saw -5.63% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BSM starting from DeWalch D Mark, who purchase 22,297 shares at the price of $17.49 back on Nov 17. After this action, DeWalch D Mark now owns 304,879 shares of Black Stone Minerals, L.P., valued at $390,001 using the latest closing price.

DeWalch D Mark, the Director of Black Stone Minerals, L.P., purchase 21,703 shares at $17.14 during a trade that took place back on Nov 16, which means that DeWalch D Mark is holding 282,582 shares at $371,950 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BSM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+76.91 for the present operating margin

+83.75 for the gross margin

The net margin for Black Stone Minerals, L.P. stands at +60.75. The total capital return value is set at 50.85, while invested capital returns managed to touch 40.17. Equity return is now at value 48.00, with 34.80 for asset returns.

Based on Black Stone Minerals, L.P. (BSM), the company’s capital structure generated 0.83 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 0.82. Total debt to assets is 0.79, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 1.10. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.82.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 6.10, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.00. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.74 and the total asset turnover is 0.62. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 5.64.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Black Stone Minerals, L.P. (BSM) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.