Becton Dickinson & Co. (BDX) Stock: A Review of the Recent Movement

The stock of Becton Dickinson & Co. (BDX) has gone down by -1.55% for the week, with a -9.78% drop in the past month and a -12.39% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.17%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 1.52% for BDX. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -2.23% for BDX’s stock, with a -8.62% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Becton Dickinson & Co. (NYSE: BDX) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Becton Dickinson & Co. (NYSE: BDX) is 47.03x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for BDX is 0.46. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 9 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 5 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Becton Dickinson & Co. (BDX) is $280.46, which is $46.86 above the current market price. The public float for BDX is 289.92M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.03% of that float. On December 06, 2023, BDX’s average trading volume was 1.37M shares.

BDX) stock’s latest price update

Becton Dickinson & Co. (NYSE: BDX) has seen a decline in its stock price by -1.67 in relation to its previous close of 237.57. However, the company has experienced a -1.55% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-12-05 that BD’s (BDX) SiteRite 9 Ultrasound System is likely to revolutionize vascular care by enhancing clinician efficiency and setting a new standard in first-attempt success.

Analysts’ Opinion of BDX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BDX stocks, with Raymond James repeating the rating for BDX by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for BDX in the upcoming period, according to Raymond James is $305 based on the research report published on July 24, 2023 of the current year 2023.

BDX Trading at -6.86% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BDX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -18.70% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.52%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.17%, as shares sank -9.84% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -12.43% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BDX fell by -1.55%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -4.47% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $237.66. In addition, Becton Dickinson & Co. saw -8.14% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BDX starting from Byrd Richard, who sale 2,156 shares at the price of $238.47 back on Nov 28. After this action, Byrd Richard now owns 4,120 shares of Becton Dickinson & Co., valued at $514,141 using the latest closing price.

Byrd Richard, the EVP & President Interventional of Becton Dickinson & Co., sale 459 shares at $274.48 during a trade that took place back on Sep 05, which means that Byrd Richard is holding 3,444 shares at $125,986 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BDX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+11.34 for the present operating margin

+42.17 for the gross margin

The net margin for Becton Dickinson & Co. stands at +7.90. The total capital return value is set at 5.23, while invested capital returns managed to touch 3.80. Equity return is now at value 5.99, with 2.89 for asset returns.

Based on Becton Dickinson & Co. (BDX), the company’s capital structure generated 63.61 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 38.88. Total debt to assets is 31.09, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 58.74. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 35.90.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.33, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.18. The receivables turnover for the company is 8.20 and the total asset turnover is 0.37. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.31.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Becton Dickinson & Co. (BDX) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.