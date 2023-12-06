Atour Lifestyle Holdings Ltd ADR (ATAT) Shares Decline Despite Market Challenges

Atour Lifestyle Holdings Ltd ADR (NASDAQ: ATAT)’s stock price has decreased by -5.81 compared to its previous closing price of 16.87. However, the company has seen a -15.70% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-11-17 that Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:ATAT ) Q3 2023 Earnings Conference Call November 16, 2023 8:00 AM ET Company Participants Alison Zhang – Director of Investor Relations Haijun Wang – Founder, Chairman & Chief Executive Officer Shoudong Wang – Co-Chief Financial Officer Jianfeng Wu – Co-Chief Financial Officer Conference Call Participants Lydia Ling – Citi Sijie Lin – CICC Ronald Leung – Bank of America Operator Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for standing by, and welcome to the Atour Lifestyle Holdings Third Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call. At this time, all participants are in listen-only mode.

Is It Worth Investing in Atour Lifestyle Holdings Ltd ADR (NASDAQ: ATAT) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Atour Lifestyle Holdings Ltd ADR (NASDAQ: ATAT) is above average at 36.59x, while the 36-month beta value is 0.72.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 10 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Atour Lifestyle Holdings Ltd ADR (ATAT) is $223.82, which is $15.76 above the current market price. ATAT currently shorts hold a – ratio of the float.The average trading volume of ATAT on December 06, 2023 was 353.40K shares.

ATAT’s Market Performance

ATAT’s stock has seen a -15.70% decrease for the week, with a -18.30% drop in the past month and a -18.35% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.15%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.22% for Atour Lifestyle Holdings Ltd ADR The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -14.75% for ATAT’s stock, with a -20.69% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ATAT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ATAT stocks, with Morgan Stanley repeating the rating for ATAT by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for ATAT in the upcoming period, according to Morgan Stanley is $36 based on the research report published on August 30, 2023 of the current year 2023.

ATAT Trading at -14.33% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ATAT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -45.95% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.22%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.15%, as shares sank -15.48% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -13.59% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ATAT fell by -15.70%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -33.24% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $18.49. In addition, Atour Lifestyle Holdings Ltd ADR saw -11.82% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for ATAT

Equity return is now at value 25.64, with 5.77 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Atour Lifestyle Holdings Ltd ADR (ATAT) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.