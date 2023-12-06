Atara Biotherapeutics Inc (ATRA) Stock Sees a-9.85 Decrease

In the past week, ATRA stock has gone up by 3.39%, with a monthly decline of -51.06% and a quarterly plunge of -59.79%. The volatility ratio for the week is 15.86%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 24.17% for Atara Biotherapeutics Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 0.73% for ATRA’s stock, with a -68.54% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Atara Biotherapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: ATRA) Right Now?

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 0.70. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 4 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Atara Biotherapeutics Inc (ATRA) is $9.46, which is $8.83 above the current market price. The public float for ATRA is 95.88M, and currently, short sellers hold a 8.51% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of ATRA on December 06, 2023 was 3.94M shares.

ATRA) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Atara Biotherapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: ATRA) has plunged by -9.85 when compared to previous closing price of 0.70, but the company has seen a 3.39% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Business Wire reported 2023-11-29 that THOUSAND OAKS, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)—- $ATRA #CART–Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: ATRA), a leader in T-cell immunotherapy, leveraging its novel allogeneic Epstein-Barr virus (EBV) T-cell platform to develop transformative therapies for patients with cancer and autoimmune diseases, today announced positive new data for tabelecleucel (tab-cel® or EBVALLO™) in patients with relapsed or refractory (r/r) or treatment-naïve Epstein-Barr virus-positive post-transplant lymphoproliferative disease involving.

Analysts’ Opinion of ATRA

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ATRA stocks, with Mizuho repeating the rating for ATRA by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for ATRA in the upcoming period, according to Mizuho is $1 based on the research report published on November 09, 2023 of the current year 2023.

ATRA Trading at -43.33% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ATRA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -88.81% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 24.17%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 15.86%, as shares sank -52.27% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -61.35% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ATRA rose by +3.28%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -86.06% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.5922. In addition, Atara Biotherapeutics Inc saw -80.75% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ATRA starting from Touchon Pascal, who sale 20,409 shares at the price of $0.39 back on Nov 16. After this action, Touchon Pascal now owns 655,496 shares of Atara Biotherapeutics Inc, valued at $7,939 using the latest closing price.

Joshi Manher, the EVP, Chief Medical Officer of Atara Biotherapeutics Inc, sale 12,287 shares at $0.39 during a trade that took place back on Nov 16, which means that Joshi Manher is holding 171,284 shares at $4,780 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ATRA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-431.86 for the present operating margin

+77.08 for the gross margin

The net margin for Atara Biotherapeutics Inc stands at -359.12. The total capital return value is set at -108.46, while invested capital returns managed to touch -93.21. Equity return is now at value -425.97, with -104.20 for asset returns.

Based on Atara Biotherapeutics Inc (ATRA), the company’s capital structure generated 56.62 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 36.15. Total debt to assets is 19.05, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 45.85. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 29.27.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of -21.99, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.44. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.09 and the total asset turnover is 0.15. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.74.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Atara Biotherapeutics Inc (ATRA) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.