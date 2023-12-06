Assessing the Risk and Potential of Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc’s (CRVS) Stock

In the past week, CRVS stock has gone up by 17.57%, with a monthly gain of 27.01% and a quarterly plunge of -16.75%. The volatility ratio for the week is 9.37%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 11.07% for Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 17.41% for CRVS’s stock, with a 0.58% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: CRVS) Right Now?

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for CRVS is 1.02. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc (CRVS) is $7.83, which is $6.09 above the current market price. The public float for CRVS is 36.88M and currently, short sellers hold a 4.86% of that float. On December 06, 2023, CRVS’s average trading volume was 243.42K shares.

CRVS) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: CRVS) has jumped by 7.41 compared to previous close of 1.62. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 17.57% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-11-21 that Here is how Corvus Pharmaceuticals (CRVS) and Journey Medical Corporation (DERM) have performed compared to their sector so far this year.

Analysts’ Opinion of CRVS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CRVS stocks, with Oppenheimer repeating the rating for CRVS by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for CRVS in the upcoming period, according to Oppenheimer is $7 based on the research report published on August 18, 2023 of the current year 2023.

CRVS Trading at 25.12% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CRVS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -58.47% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 11.07%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.37%, as shares surge +17.57% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +22.54% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CRVS rose by +17.57%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +132.00% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.4950. In addition, Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc saw 104.71% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CRVS starting from Grais Linda, who purchase 10,000 shares at the price of $2.45 back on May 15. After this action, Grais Linda now owns 10,000 shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc, valued at $24,500 using the latest closing price.

Jones William Benton, the of Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc, purchase 20,000 shares at $0.79 during a trade that took place back on Dec 20, which means that Jones William Benton is holding 133,773 shares at $15,800 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CRVS

The total capital return value is set at -40.83, while invested capital returns managed to touch -52.54. Equity return is now at value -55.41, with -45.65 for asset returns.

Based on Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc (CRVS), the company’s capital structure generated 4.64 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 4.43. Total debt to assets is 3.81, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 2.45. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 2.34.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.06.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc (CRVS) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.