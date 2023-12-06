ArcBest Corp (ARCB) Stock: Navigating the Market Volatility

The stock of ArcBest Corp (ARCB) has seen a -5.28% decrease in the past week, with a -5.87% drop in the past month, and a 8.52% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.43%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.29% for ARCB. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -5.76% for ARCB’s stock, with a 13.40% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in ArcBest Corp (NASDAQ: ARCB) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for ArcBest Corp (NASDAQ: ARCB) is 24.62x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for ARCB is 1.45. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 8 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for ArcBest Corp (ARCB) is $136.18, which is $23.22 above the current market price. The public float for ARCB is 23.11M and currently, short sellers hold a 5.40% of that float. On December 06, 2023, ARCB’s average trading volume was 402.81K shares.

ARCB) stock’s latest price update

ArcBest Corp (NASDAQ: ARCB)’s stock price has gone decline by -9.44 in comparison to its previous close of 124.73, however, the company has experienced a -5.28% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-12-01 that Here at Zacks, our focus is on the proven Zacks Rank system, which emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find great stocks. Nevertheless, we are always paying attention to the latest value, growth, and momentum trends to underscore strong picks.

Analysts’ Opinion of ARCB

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ARCB stocks, with UBS repeating the rating for ARCB by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for ARCB in the upcoming period, according to UBS is $110 based on the research report published on September 18, 2023 of the current year 2023.

ARCB Trading at 4.16% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ARCB to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -9.98% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.29%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.43%, as shares sank -4.52% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +10.57% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ARCB fell by -5.28%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +10.55% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $119.60. In addition, ArcBest Corp saw 61.28% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ARCB starting from Stipp Janice E, who sale 3,390 shares at the price of $122.42 back on Nov 15. After this action, Stipp Janice E now owns 17,710 shares of ArcBest Corp, valued at $415,004 using the latest closing price.

Beasley John Matthew, the CFO and Treasurer(1) of ArcBest Corp, purchase 1,000 shares at $104.98 during a trade that took place back on Sep 14, which means that Beasley John Matthew is holding 5,392 shares at $104,980 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ARCB

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+7.60 for the present operating margin

+10.87 for the gross margin

The net margin for ArcBest Corp stands at +5.60. The total capital return value is set at 28.34, while invested capital returns managed to touch 22.17. Equity return is now at value 11.14, with 5.36 for asset returns.

Based on ArcBest Corp (ARCB), the company’s capital structure generated 38.10 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 27.59. Total debt to assets is 17.59, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 30.07. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 21.77.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.67, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.23. The receivables turnover for the company is 8.96 and the total asset turnover is 2.31. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.29.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of ArcBest Corp (ARCB) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.