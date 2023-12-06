Applied UV Inc (AUVI) Stock: Navigating the Market Volatility

In the past week, AUVI stock has gone down by -19.39%, with a monthly decline of -59.03% and a quarterly plunge of -77.70%. The volatility ratio for the week is 12.88%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 15.92% for Applied UV Inc The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -33.22% for AUVI’s stock, with a simple moving average of -93.43% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Applied UV Inc (NASDAQ: AUVI) Right Now?

and a 36-month beta value of -1.31. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Applied UV Inc (AUVI) by analysts is $12.50, which is $12.39 above the current market price. The public float for AUVI is 11.04M, and at present, short sellers hold a 10.62% of that float. On December 06, 2023, the average trading volume of AUVI was 2.68M shares.

AUVI) stock’s latest price update

Applied UV Inc (NASDAQ: AUVI)’s stock price has dropped by -6.20 in relation to previous closing price of 0.12. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -19.39% in its stock price over the last five trading days. InvestorPlace reported 2023-10-06 that Stocks are down on Friday as investors react to the latest data from the September job report! The reason that stocks are down today is the economy added 336,000 jobs in September.

AUVI Trading at -53.20% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AUVI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -98.83% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 15.92%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 12.88%, as shares sank -59.32% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -67.57% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AUVI fell by -19.39%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -98.03% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.1617. In addition, Applied UV Inc saw -97.49% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AUVI starting from WOO MONICA L, who purchase 1,800 shares at the price of $1.11 back on Jan 12. After this action, WOO MONICA L now owns 22,100 shares of Applied UV Inc, valued at $1,998 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AUVI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-55.04 for the present operating margin

+20.05 for the gross margin

The net margin for Applied UV Inc stands at -82.30. The total capital return value is set at -37.22, while invested capital returns managed to touch -59.97. Equity return is now at value -80.01, with -36.98 for asset returns.

Based on Applied UV Inc (AUVI), the company’s capital structure generated 45.09 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 31.08. Total debt to assets is 23.74, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 23.05. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 15.88.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.18, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.47. The receivables turnover for the company is 10.60 and the total asset turnover is 0.57. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.07.

Conclusion

To sum up, Applied UV Inc (AUVI) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.