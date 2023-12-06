Analyzing the Price-to-Earnings Ratio of Zura Bio Ltd (ZURA)

The price-to-earnings ratio for Zura Bio Ltd (NASDAQ: ZURA) is above average at 20.17x. The 36-month beta value for ZURA is also noteworthy at 0.54. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for ZURA is $16.60, which is $12.28 above than the current price. The public float for ZURA is 20.61M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.83% of that float. The average trading volume of ZURA on December 06, 2023 was 134.98K shares.

ZURA) stock’s latest price update

Zura Bio Ltd (NASDAQ: ZURA)’s stock price has gone decline by -9.05 in comparison to its previous close of 4.75, however, the company has experienced a -7.30% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Motley Fool reported 2023-06-20 that Zura Bio’s lead therapy is ZB-106. The company plans to start two phase 2 trials for the therapy.

ZURA’s Market Performance

ZURA’s stock has fallen by -7.30% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -11.48% and a quarterly drop of -38.02%. The volatility ratio for the week is 10.30% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 8.28% for Zura Bio Ltd The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -3.07% for ZURA’s stock, with a -44.14% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ZURA

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ZURA stocks, with Ladenburg Thalmann repeating the rating for ZURA by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for ZURA in the upcoming period, according to Ladenburg Thalmann is $10 based on the research report published on October 10, 2023 of the current year 2023.

ZURA Trading at -18.80% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ZURA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -88.50% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.28%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.30%, as shares sank -6.70% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -36.75% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ZURA fell by -7.30%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -58.10% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.44. In addition, Zura Bio Ltd saw -57.69% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ZURA starting from Munshi Amit, who purchase 117,647 shares at the price of $4.25 back on Jun 05. After this action, Munshi Amit now owns 617,640 shares of Zura Bio Ltd, valued at $500,000 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ZURA

The total capital return value is set at -2.02, while invested capital returns managed to touch 2.69. Equity return is now at value 2.82, with 2.63 for asset returns.

Based on Zura Bio Ltd (ZURA), the company’s capital structure generated 0.27 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 0.27.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.02.

Conclusion

In summary, Zura Bio Ltd (ZURA) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.