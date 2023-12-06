Analyzing the Price-to-Earnings Ratio of Lands’ End, Inc. (LE)

The 36-month beta value for LE is also noteworthy at 2.97. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 1 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for LE is $9.00, which is $1.71 above than the current price. The public float for LE is 11.71M, and at present, short sellers hold a 13.83% of that float. The average trading volume of LE on December 06, 2023 was 91.29K shares.

LE) stock’s latest price update

Lands' End, Inc. (NASDAQ: LE)'s stock price has soared by 9.62 in relation to previous closing price of 6.65. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 3.70% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-12-05 that Lands' End, Inc. (NASDAQ:LE ) Q3 2023 Earnings Conference Call December 5, 2023 8:30 AM ET Company Participants Bernie McCracken – Chief Financial Officer Andrew McLean – Chief Executive Officer

LE’s Market Performance

LE’s stock has risen by 3.70% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 8.97% and a quarterly drop of -2.41%. The volatility ratio for the week is 9.04% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 6.23% for Lands’ End, Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 7.32% for LE’s stock, with a -8.17% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of LE

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for LE stocks, with Craig Hallum repeating the rating for LE by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for LE in the upcoming period, according to Craig Hallum is $15 based on the research report published on April 22, 2022 of the previous year 2022.

LE Trading at 5.64% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -32.56% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.23%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.04%, as shares surge +11.47% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -3.44% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LE rose by +3.70%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -12.90% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $6.83. In addition, Lands’ End, Inc. saw -3.95% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at LE starting from MCCLAIN JOHN, who purchase 4,000 shares at the price of $7.05 back on Sep 18. After this action, MCCLAIN JOHN now owns 10,954 shares of Lands’ End, Inc., valued at $28,198 using the latest closing price.

MCCLAIN JOHN, the Director of Lands’ End, Inc., purchase 1,000 shares at $7.74 during a trade that took place back on Jun 30, which means that MCCLAIN JOHN is holding 6,954 shares at $7,740 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for LE

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+1.78 for the present operating margin

+35.68 for the gross margin

The net margin for Lands’ End, Inc. stands at -0.81. The total capital return value is set at 3.83, while invested capital returns managed to touch -1.78. Equity return is now at value -39.39, with -11.60 for asset returns.

Based on Lands’ End, Inc. (LE), the company’s capital structure generated 98.16 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 49.54. Total debt to assets is 33.01, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 93.13. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 47.00.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.36, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.59. The receivables turnover for the company is 32.89 and the total asset turnover is 1.40. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.87.

Conclusion

In summary, Lands’ End, Inc. (LE) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.