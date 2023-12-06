Analyzing the Price-to-Earnings Ratio of Greenbrook TMS Inc (GBNH)

There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 1 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for GBNH is $0.65, which is $0.39 above than the current price. The public float for GBNH is 9.49M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.36% of that float. The average trading volume of GBNH on December 06, 2023 was 68.81K shares.

GBNH) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Greenbrook TMS Inc (NASDAQ: GBNH) has jumped by 15.63 compared to previous close of 0.22. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 2.93% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-11-11 that Greenbrook TMS Inc. (GBNH) Q3 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

GBNH’s Market Performance

GBNH’s stock has risen by 2.93% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -1.31% and a quarterly drop of -2.91%. The volatility ratio for the week is 8.27% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 10.73% for Greenbrook TMS Inc The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 4.38% for GBNH’s stock, with a simple moving average of -51.77% for the last 200 days.

GBNH Trading at 0.65% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GBNH to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -88.93% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.73%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.27%, as shares surge +3.92% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -1.85% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GBNH rose by +6.26%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -85.48% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.2464. In addition, Greenbrook TMS Inc saw -86.70% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for GBNH

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-42.60 for the present operating margin

-5.00 for the gross margin

The net margin for Greenbrook TMS Inc stands at -89.32. The total capital return value is set at -46.98, while invested capital returns managed to touch -101.65. Equity return is now at value -296.74, with -57.61 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In summary, Greenbrook TMS Inc (GBNH) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.