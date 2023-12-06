Analyzing the Price-to-Earnings Ratio of Eventbrite Inc (EB)

The 36-month beta value for EB is also noteworthy at 2.54. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 2 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for EB is $12.67, which is $5.11 above than the current price. The public float for EB is 78.65M, and at present, short sellers hold a 15.26% of that float. The average trading volume of EB on December 06, 2023 was 1.08M shares.

EB) stock’s latest price update

Eventbrite Inc (NYSE: EB)’s stock price has gone decline by -2.83 in comparison to its previous close of 7.78, however, the company has experienced a 13.00% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days. InvestorPlace reported 2023-12-05 that Many bargain-priced mid-cap and micro-cap penny stocks are trading at highly-discounted levels right now. With the recent cooler-than-expected PCE inflation read, markets are now pricing in just a 2.5% chance of another Fed rate hike.

EB’s Market Performance

Eventbrite Inc (EB) has experienced a 13.00% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a -7.80% drop in the past month, and a -22.06% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.89%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.71% for EB. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 3.43% for EB’s stock, with a simple moving average of -13.87% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of EB

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for EB stocks, with BWS Financial repeating the rating for EB by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for EB in the upcoming period, according to BWS Financial is $12 based on the research report published on November 27, 2023 of the current year 2023.

EB Trading at -8.53% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EB to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -36.50% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.71%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.89%, as shares sank -6.78% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -22.54% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EB rose by +13.00%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -8.59% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $7.28. In addition, Eventbrite Inc saw 29.01% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at EB starting from Sagi Vivek, who sale 100,568 shares at the price of $11.24 back on Aug 08. After this action, Sagi Vivek now owns 181,721 shares of Eventbrite Inc, valued at $1,130,606 using the latest closing price.

Taylor Julia D., the General Counsel of Eventbrite Inc, sale 36,187 shares at $7.00 during a trade that took place back on May 12, which means that Taylor Julia D. is holding 191,609 shares at $253,128 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for EB

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-17.91 for the present operating margin

+62.01 for the gross margin

The net margin for Eventbrite Inc stands at -21.23. The total capital return value is set at -8.78, while invested capital returns managed to touch -10.47. Equity return is now at value -13.07, with -2.26 for asset returns.

Based on Eventbrite Inc (EB), the company’s capital structure generated 217.19 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 68.47. Total debt to assets is 40.40, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 215.50. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 67.94.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.54, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 1.34. The receivables turnover for the company is 105.23 and the total asset turnover is 0.29. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.89.

Conclusion

In summary, Eventbrite Inc (EB) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.