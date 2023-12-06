Analyzing the Price-to-Earnings Ratio of Chijet Motor Company Inc (CJET)

The price-to-earnings ratio for Chijet Motor Company Inc (NASDAQ: CJET) is above average at 19.59x. The 36-month beta value for CJET is also noteworthy at -1.30. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The public float for CJET is 14.67M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.61% of that float. The average trading volume of CJET on December 06, 2023 was 107.59K shares.

CJET) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Chijet Motor Company Inc (NASDAQ: CJET) has dropped by -26.27 compared to previous close of 1.41. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -35.00% in its stock price over the last five trading days. InvestorPlace reported 2023-06-05 that Chijet Motor (NASDAQ: CJET ) stock is rising higher on Monday following the EV company’s public debut on Friday. Chijet Motor’s stock, which trades under the CJET ticker, first started trading on the Nasdaq Exchange on June 2.

CJET’s Market Performance

Chijet Motor Company Inc (CJET) has seen a -35.00% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -59.69% decline in the past month and a -31.58% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 24.01%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 16.38% for CJET. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -44.33% for CJET’s stock, with a -78.36% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

CJET Trading at -49.76% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CJET to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -92.01% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 16.38%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 24.01%, as shares sank -56.67% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -46.67% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CJET fell by -35.00%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.8000. In addition, Chijet Motor Company Inc saw -90.05% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for CJET

The total capital return value is set at -1.42, while invested capital returns managed to touch -0.26. Equity return is now at value 0.71, with 0.67 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 28.91.

Conclusion

In summary, Chijet Motor Company Inc (CJET) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.