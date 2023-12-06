Analyzing the Price-to-Earnings Ratio of Anghami Inc (ANGH)

The 36-month beta value for ANGH is also noteworthy at 1.43. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for ANGH is $17.00, which is $15.0 above than the current price. The public float for ANGH is 11.54M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.20% of that float. The average trading volume of ANGH on December 06, 2023 was 1.06M shares.

ANGH) stock’s latest price update

Anghami Inc (NASDAQ: ANGH) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -10.71 compared to its previous closing price of 2.24. However, the company has seen a fall of -5.21% in its stock price over the last five trading days. InvestorPlace reported 2023-10-26 that Speculative stocks are a risky proposition in today’s market. With even the Standard and Practices (S&P) 500’s stablest giants dropping, small-cap risky stocks don’t stand a chance.

ANGH’s Market Performance

Anghami Inc (ANGH) has experienced a -5.21% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a 121.83% rise in the past month, and a 123.96% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 9.79%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 16.96% for ANGH. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 19.93% for ANGH’s stock, with a 58.05% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

ANGH Trading at 70.70% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ANGH to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -42.69% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 16.96%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.79%, as shares surge +138.04% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +198.51% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ANGH fell by -5.21%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -5.66% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.73. In addition, Anghami Inc saw 25.39% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for ANGH

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-44.75 for the present operating margin

+13.26 for the gross margin

The net margin for Anghami Inc stands at -125.86.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.22, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.01. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.46 and the total asset turnover is 2.27. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.52.

Conclusion

In summary, Anghami Inc (ANGH) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.