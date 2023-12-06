Analyzing the Price-to-Earnings Ratio of Abits Group Inc (ABTS)

The 36-month beta value for ABTS is also noteworthy at 3.12. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for ABTS is $22.50, The public float for ABTS is 29.62M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.94% of that float. The average trading volume of ABTS on December 06, 2023 was 14.48K shares.

ABTS) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Abits Group Inc (NASDAQ: ABTS) has increased by 14.68 when compared to last closing price of 1.09.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 27.55% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

ABTS’s Market Performance

Abits Group Inc (ABTS) has experienced a 27.55% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 42.05% rise in the past month, and a 27.55% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 11.98%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 9.27% for ABTS. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 31.46% for ABTS’s stock, with a 27.71% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

ABTS Trading at 35.30% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ABTS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -30.56% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.27%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 11.98%, as shares surge +42.03% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +32.98% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ABTS rose by +27.55%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -1.57% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.9693. In addition, Abits Group Inc saw 177.04% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for ABTS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-1306.77 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Abits Group Inc stands at -1249.19. The total capital return value is set at -78.23, while invested capital returns managed to touch -78.64.

The receivables turnover for the company is 0.17 and the total asset turnover is 0.04. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 6.61.

Conclusion

In summary, Abits Group Inc (ABTS) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.