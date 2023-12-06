An In-Depth Look at ZW Data Action Technologies Inc’s (CNET) Stock Performance

The stock of ZW Data Action Technologies Inc (CNET) has seen a 16.30% increase in the past week, with a 0.00% drop in the past month, and a -0.93% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 22.57%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 12.66% for CNET. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 17.34% for CNET’s stock, with a -15.61% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in ZW Data Action Technologies Inc (NASDAQ: CNET) Right Now?

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for CNET is 0.72. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for ZW Data Action Technologies Inc (CNET) is $31.25, The public float for CNET is 5.91M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.48% of that float. On December 06, 2023, CNET’s average trading volume was 16.35K shares.

CNET) stock’s latest price update

ZW Data Action Technologies Inc (NASDAQ: CNET)’s stock price has plunge by 52.86relation to previous closing price of 0.70. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 16.30% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. PennyStocks reported 2022-09-15 that Penny stocks to buy right now? Check out these 4 to watch.

Analysts’ Opinion of CNET

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CNET stocks, with Ladenburg Thalmann repeating the rating for CNET by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for CNET in the upcoming period, according to Ladenburg Thalmann is $7 based on the research report published on February 22, 2011 of the previous year 2011.

CNET Trading at 19.04% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CNET to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -74.82% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 12.66%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 22.57%, as shares surge +0.94% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +16.30% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CNET rose by +16.30%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -40.88% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.9124. In addition, ZW Data Action Technologies Inc saw -53.48% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for CNET

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-34.29 for the present operating margin

-10.48 for the gross margin

The net margin for ZW Data Action Technologies Inc stands at -37.32. The total capital return value is set at -46.65, while invested capital returns managed to touch -51.85. Equity return is now at value -68.69, with -43.17 for asset returns.

Based on ZW Data Action Technologies Inc (CNET), the company’s capital structure generated 17.15 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 14.64. Total debt to assets is 10.73, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 13.51. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 11.53.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.09, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.15. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.14 and the total asset turnover is 1.00. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.16.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of ZW Data Action Technologies Inc (CNET) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.