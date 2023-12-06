An In-Depth Look at MoneyHero Ltd’s (MNY) Stock Performance

In the past week, MNY stock has gone down by -18.11%, with a monthly gain of 153.85% and a quarterly plunge of -68.10%. The volatility ratio for the week is 30.75%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 29.18% for MoneyHero Ltd The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 84.17% for MNY’s stock, with a -61.63% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in MoneyHero Ltd (NASDAQ: MNY) Right Now?

The 36-month beta value for MNY is also noteworthy at 1.16. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The public float for MNY is 14.27M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.93% of that float. The average trading volume of MNY on December 06, 2023 was 729.21K shares.

MNY stock's latest price update

MoneyHero Ltd (NASDAQ: MNY) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 8.55 compared to its previous closing price of 3.04. However, the company has seen a fall of -18.11% in its stock price over the last five trading days. GlobeNewsWire reported 2023-11-28 that SINGAPORE, Nov. 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — MoneyHero Limited (Nasdaq:MNY) (“MoneyHero” or the “Company”), a market leading financial products platform in Greater Southeast Asia, today announced that it will release its third quarter 2023 financial results on Wednesday, December 6, 2023, before market opens and will hold a related conference call to discuss the results at 8:00 a.m. EST the same day.

MNY Trading at -14.02% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MNY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -68.36% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 29.18%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 30.75%, as shares surge +172.73% for the moving average over the last 20 days.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MNY fell by -18.11%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.90. In addition, MoneyHero Ltd saw -66.70% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for MNY

The total capital return value is set at -0.50, while invested capital returns managed to touch 6.86. Equity return is now at value -0.12, with -0.11 for asset returns.

Based on MoneyHero Ltd (MNY), the company’s capital structure generated 1.03 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 1.02.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.12.

Conclusion

In summary, MoneyHero Ltd (MNY) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.