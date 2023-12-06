AMGEN Inc. (AMGN) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

AMGEN Inc. (NASDAQ: AMGN)’s stock price has gone decline by -0.61 in comparison to its previous close of 272.54, however, the company has experienced a 2.01% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-12-04 that “The Dow [adds a stock] if the company has an excellent reputation, demonstrates sustained growth, and is of interest to a large number of investors. Sector representation is also a consideration.” – Dow Jones & Co. The highest-yield 10 stocks are December’s Dogs of the Dow: KO, AMGN, CSCO, GS, IBM, CVX, DOW, MMM, VZ, and WBA. They only averaged a 4.92% annual yield, as December prices rose. Thirty Dow stocks represent nine of eleven sectors. Dow Jones tracks utilities as a separate index and omits real estate. Broker top-ten target-estimated December net gains ranged between 11.08%-44.04%, topped by WBA 11/30/23.

Is It Worth Investing in AMGEN Inc. (NASDAQ: AMGN) Right Now?

AMGEN Inc. (NASDAQ: AMGN) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.26x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for AMGN is 0.57. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 12 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 14 rating it as “hold,” and 2 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for AMGN is $275.47, which is $4.6 above the current price. The public float for AMGN is 533.99M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.27% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of AMGN on December 06, 2023 was 2.47M shares.

AMGN’s Market Performance

AMGN stock saw an increase of 2.01% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 0.37% and a quarterly increase of 8.78%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.47%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.70% for AMGEN Inc. (AMGN).. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 1.03% for AMGN’s stock, with a 9.87% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AMGN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AMGN stocks, with Deutsche Bank repeating the rating for AMGN by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for AMGN in the upcoming period, according to Deutsche Bank is $240 based on the research report published on November 09, 2023 of the current year 2023.

AMGN Trading at 0.25% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AMGN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -6.10% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.70%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.47%, as shares sank -0.72% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +1.50% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AMGN rose by +2.01%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +12.61% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $268.00. In addition, AMGEN Inc. saw 3.13% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AMGN starting from Grygiel Nancy A., who sale 2,096 shares at the price of $273.03 back on Dec 04. After this action, Grygiel Nancy A. now owns 10,874 shares of AMGEN Inc., valued at $572,276 using the latest closing price.

Graham Jonathan P, the EVP, Gen. Counsel & Secy. of AMGEN Inc., sale 10,000 shares at $272.81 during a trade that took place back on Nov 08, which means that Graham Jonathan P is holding 28,078 shares at $2,728,136 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AMGN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+35.78 for the present operating margin

+75.45 for the gross margin

The net margin for AMGEN Inc. stands at +25.11. The total capital return value is set at 22.23, while invested capital returns managed to touch 15.98. Equity return is now at value 133.80, with 9.81 for asset returns.

Based on AMGEN Inc. (AMGN), the company’s capital structure generated 1,082.76 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 91.55. Total debt to assets is 60.87, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 1,035.05. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 87.51.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 6.62, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.23. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.27 and the total asset turnover is 0.41. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.41.

Conclusion

In conclusion, AMGEN Inc. (AMGN) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bearish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “sell” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.