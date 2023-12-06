Ameren Corp. (AEE) Stock: A Closer Look at the Market Potential

The price-to-earnings ratio for Ameren Corp. (NYSE: AEE) is above average at 17.66x, while the 36-month beta value is 0.47.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 8 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 6 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Ameren Corp. (AEE) is $83.00, which is $5.28 above the current market price. The public float for AEE is 261.76M, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.84% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of AEE on December 06, 2023 was 1.72M shares.

AEE) stock’s latest price update

Ameren Corp. (NYSE: AEE)’s stock price has plunge by -1.03relation to previous closing price of 78.53. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -0.17% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-11-09 that Although the revenue and EPS for Ameren (AEE) give a sense of how its business performed in the quarter ended September 2023, it might be worth considering how some key metrics compare with Wall Street estimates and the year-ago numbers.

AEE’s Market Performance

AEE’s stock has fallen by -0.17% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -1.01% and a quarterly rise of 0.06%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.72% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.82% for Ameren Corp. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 0.61% for AEE’s stock, with a -5.31% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AEE

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AEE stocks, with Barclays repeating the rating for AEE by listing it as a “Equal Weight.” The predicted price for AEE in the upcoming period, according to Barclays is $80 based on the research report published on August 23, 2023 of the current year 2023.

AEE Trading at 1.51% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AEE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -15.92% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.82%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.72%, as shares sank -0.72% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -2.30% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AEE fell by -0.17%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -10.93% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $77.22. In addition, Ameren Corp. saw -12.60% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AEE starting from Flores Rafael, who sale 1,500 shares at the price of $77.65 back on Nov 29. After this action, Flores Rafael now owns 13,007 shares of Ameren Corp., valued at $116,475 using the latest closing price.

MOEHN MICHAEL L, the Sr Executive VP & CFO of Ameren Corp., sale 3,244 shares at $77.28 during a trade that took place back on Nov 15, which means that MOEHN MICHAEL L is holding 198,937 shares at $250,696 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AEE

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+19.04 for the present operating margin

+25.81 for the gross margin

The net margin for Ameren Corp. stands at +13.50. The total capital return value is set at 6.16, while invested capital returns managed to touch 4.62. Equity return is now at value 10.89, with 3.00 for asset returns.

Based on Ameren Corp. (AEE), the company’s capital structure generated 143.65 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 58.96. Total debt to assets is 39.82, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 130.23. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 53.45.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.51, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.39. The receivables turnover for the company is 8.29 and the total asset turnover is 0.22. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.79.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Ameren Corp. (AEE) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.