Alphatec Holdings Inc’s (ATEC) Stock: A 13.62% Simple Moving Average for the Past 20 Days

In the past week, ATEC stock has gone up by 9.39%, with a monthly gain of 23.65% and a quarterly plunge of -18.87%. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.42%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 4.60% for Alphatec Holdings Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 13.62% for ATEC’s stock, with a -12.07% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Alphatec Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: ATEC) Right Now?

while the 36-month beta value is 1.39.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 10 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Alphatec Holdings Inc (ATEC) is $21.65, which is $8.84 above the current market price. The public float for ATEC is 91.95M, and currently, short sellers hold a 12.77% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of ATEC on December 06, 2023 was 1.98M shares.

ATEC) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Alphatec Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: ATEC) has increased by 0.47 when compared to last closing price of 12.75. Despite this, the company has experienced a 9.39% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-11-09 that Alphatec Holdings, Inc.’s focus on growth rather than improving margins raises caution for investors. Despite strong revenue growth, the company continues to experience substantial losses and slow progress on margin improvements. The recent share sales and high debt levels contribute to investor uncertainty about the company’s commitment to shareholder value.

Analysts’ Opinion of ATEC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ATEC stocks, with ROTH MKM repeating the rating for ATEC by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for ATEC in the upcoming period, according to ROTH MKM is $22 based on the research report published on October 20, 2023 of the current year 2023.

ATEC Trading at 13.04% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ATEC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -33.07% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.60%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.42%, as shares surge +24.25% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +3.31% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ATEC rose by +9.39%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -10.42% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $11.40. In addition, Alphatec Holdings Inc saw 3.72% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ATEC starting from Demski David M, who purchase 30,000 shares at the price of $10.50 back on Nov 09. After this action, Demski David M now owns 181,694 shares of Alphatec Holdings Inc, valued at $315,000 using the latest closing price.

Miles Patrick, the CEO of Alphatec Holdings Inc, sale 59,375 shares at $13.00 during a trade that took place back on Sep 27, which means that Miles Patrick is holding 5,452,736 shares at $771,875 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ATEC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-34.52 for the present operating margin

+54.69 for the gross margin

The net margin for Alphatec Holdings Inc stands at -43.36. The total capital return value is set at -28.79, while invested capital returns managed to touch -37.25. Equity return is now at value -1127.95, with -29.08 for asset returns.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.55, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.25. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.88 and the total asset turnover is 0.65. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.84.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Alphatec Holdings Inc (ATEC) has experienced a better performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.