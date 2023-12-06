Allete, Inc. (ALE) Stock: A Look at the Analyst Recommendations

Allete, Inc. (NYSE: ALE) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 14.10x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 0.73. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Allete, Inc. (ALE) is $59.00, which is -$1.76 below the current market price. The public float for ALE is 57.26M, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.74% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of ALE on December 06, 2023 was 345.16K shares.

ALE) stock’s latest price update

Allete, Inc. (NYSE: ALE)’s stock price has plunge by 8.02relation to previous closing price of 56.25. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 9.12% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Reuters reported 2023-12-05 that Allete, a U.S. power utility and renewable energy developer that has a market value of about $5 billion, including debt, is exploring a sale of the company, people familiar with the matter said on Tuesday.

ALE’s Market Performance

ALE’s stock has risen by 9.12% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 8.54% and a quarterly rise of 11.32%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.36% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.16% for Allete, Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 9.92% for ALE’s stock, with a 4.01% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ALE

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ALE stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for ALE by listing it as a “Underperform.” The predicted price for ALE in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $54 based on the research report published on June 27, 2023 of the current year 2023.

ALE Trading at 12.22% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ALE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -9.21% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.16%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.36%, as shares surge +7.69% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +9.16% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ALE rose by +9.12%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -1.59% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $55.49. In addition, Allete, Inc. saw -5.81% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for ALE

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+8.54 for the present operating margin

+13.03 for the gross margin

The net margin for Allete, Inc. stands at +12.05. The total capital return value is set at 2.63, while invested capital returns managed to touch 4.43. Equity return is now at value 9.04, with 3.66 for asset returns.

Based on Allete, Inc. (ALE), the company’s capital structure generated 71.82 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 41.80. Total debt to assets is 25.41, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 61.57. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 35.84.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.70, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.31. The receivables turnover for the company is 12.01 and the total asset turnover is 0.21. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.00.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Allete, Inc. (ALE) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.