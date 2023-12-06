Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc. (ARE) Stock Price and Analyst Predictions

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc. (NYSE: ARE) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 85.97x. and a 36-month beta value of 1.06. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 10 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc. (ARE) by analysts is $131.58, which is $11.87 above the current market price. The public float for ARE is 171.90M, and at present, short sellers hold a 3.38% of that float. On December 06, 2023, the average trading volume of ARE was 1.24M shares.

ARE) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc. (NYSE: ARE) has decreased by -0.15 when compared to last closing price of 119.89. Despite this, the company has experienced a 11.13% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-12-05 that Alexandria (ARE) boosts investors’ confidence with a dividend hike of 2.4%. Robust operating results, a decent financial position and a lower payout ratio make the dividend rate sustainable.

ARE’s Market Performance

ARE’s stock has risen by 11.13% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 17.00% and a quarterly rise of 3.24%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.74% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.14% for Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 14.49% for ARE’s stock, with a 2.94% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ARE

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ARE stocks, with Exane BNP Paribas repeating the rating for ARE by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for ARE in the upcoming period, according to Exane BNP Paribas is $108 based on the research report published on October 11, 2023 of the current year 2023.

ARE Trading at 19.39% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ARE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -30.66% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.14%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.74%, as shares surge +18.23% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +18.65% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ARE rose by +11.13%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -25.91% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $105.48. In addition, Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc. saw -17.82% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ARE starting from ALEXANDRIA REAL ESTATE EQUITIE, who sale 143,450 shares at the price of $2.31 back on Nov 03. After this action, ALEXANDRIA REAL ESTATE EQUITIE now owns 5,580,077 shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc., valued at $331,370 using the latest closing price.

ALEXANDRIA REAL ESTATE EQUITIE, the 10% Owner of Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc., sale 103,808 shares at $2.32 during a trade that took place back on Nov 02, which means that ALEXANDRIA REAL ESTATE EQUITIE is holding 5,723,527 shares at $240,835 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ARE

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+8.27 for the present operating margin

+31.04 for the gross margin

The net margin for Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc. stands at +19.83. The total capital return value is set at 0.69, while invested capital returns managed to touch 1.85. Equity return is now at value 1.30, with 0.66 for asset returns.

Based on Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc. (ARE), the company’s capital structure generated 57.90 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 36.67. Total debt to assets is 30.92, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 56.05. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 35.50.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 11.06, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.29. The receivables turnover for the company is 107.97 and the total asset turnover is 0.08.

Conclusion

To sum up, Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc. (ARE) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.