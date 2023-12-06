Agilent Technologies Inc. (A) Stock: A Review of the Recent Movement

In the past week, A stock has gone up by 2.54%, with a monthly gain of 17.30% and a quarterly surge of 8.43%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.64%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.16% for Agilent Technologies Inc.. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 8.60% for A’s stock, with a 3.73% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Agilent Technologies Inc. (NYSE: A) Right Now?

Agilent Technologies Inc. (NYSE: A) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 30.46x compared to its average ratio, and the 36-month beta value for A is at 1.12. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 8 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 rating it as “overweight,” 8 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for A is $129.35, which is $1.47 above the current market price. The public float for A is 291.34M, and currently, shorts hold a 1.97% of that float. The average trading volume for A on December 06, 2023 was 2.12M shares.

A) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Agilent Technologies Inc. (NYSE: A) has dropped by -0.78 compared to previous close of 128.88. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 2.54% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-11-29 that Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A ) Evercore ISI HealthCONx Conference 2023 November 29, 2023 10:50 AM ET Company Participants Mike McMullen – President and Chief Executive Officer Bob McMahon – Chief Financial Officer Conference Call Participants Vijay Kumar – Evercore ISI Vijay Kumar Thanks everyone for joining us this morning. I’m Vijay Kumar.

Analysts’ Opinion of A

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for A stocks, with UBS repeating the rating for A by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for A in the upcoming period, according to UBS is $125 based on the research report published on November 17, 2023 of the current year 2023.

A Trading at 13.76% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought A to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -20.21% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.16%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.64%, as shares surge +18.92% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +14.24% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, A rose by +2.54%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -13.75% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $118.77. In addition, Agilent Technologies Inc. saw -14.55% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at A starting from Gonsalves Rodney, who purchase 3 shares at the price of $111.09 back on Sep 28. After this action, Gonsalves Rodney now owns 24,222 shares of Agilent Technologies Inc., valued at $288 using the latest closing price.

Gonsalves Rodney, the V.P., Corporate Controller of Agilent Technologies Inc., sale 3,500 shares at $118.78 during a trade that took place back on Aug 23, which means that Gonsalves Rodney is holding 24,219 shares at $415,716 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for A

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+19.76 for the present operating margin

+50.71 for the gross margin

The net margin for Agilent Technologies Inc. stands at +18.15. The total capital return value is set at 16.07, while invested capital returns managed to touch 14.83. Equity return is now at value 22.24, with 11.65 for asset returns.

Based on Agilent Technologies Inc. (A), the company’s capital structure generated 46.79 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 31.88. Total debt to assets is 25.41, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 46.79. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 31.88.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 5.69, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.09. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.91 and the total asset turnover is 0.64. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.61.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Agilent Technologies Inc. (A) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.