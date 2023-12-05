ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc ADR (ZTO) Stock: A Closer Look at the Market Potential

The price-to-earnings ratio for ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc ADR (NYSE: ZTO) is above average at 14.82x, while the 36-month beta value is -0.02.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 21 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc ADR (ZTO) is $233.13, which is $10.95 above the current market price. The public float for ZTO is 600.85M, and currently, short sellers hold a 3.35% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of ZTO on December 05, 2023 was 2.69M shares.

ZTO) stock’s latest price update

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc ADR (NYSE: ZTO) has seen a decline in its stock price by -1.53 in relation to its previous close of 22.27. However, the company has experienced a -1.75% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-11-20 that ZTO Express is a top player in China’s express delivery industry and has consistently gained market share due to its competitive advantages. China’s express delivery industry has outperformed GDP and e-commerce growth due to factors such as the rise of e-commerce platforms and increased demand for parcel delivery services. ZTO Express has the highest operating efficiency, lowest cost, and highest profit margin among major players, giving it a competitive edge in the market.

ZTO’s Market Performance

ZTO’s stock has fallen by -1.75% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -8.36% and a quarterly drop of -13.35%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.20% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.27% for ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc ADR The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -5.58% for ZTO stock, with a simple moving average of -14.88% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ZTO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ZTO stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for ZTO by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for ZTO in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $28 based on the research report published on November 07, 2023 of the current year 2023.

ZTO Trading at -7.34% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ZTO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -27.02% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.27%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.20%, as shares sank -10.74% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -10.34% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ZTO fell by -1.75%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -14.83% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $23.09. In addition, ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc ADR saw -17.32% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for ZTO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+19.68 for the present operating margin

+25.55 for the gross margin

The net margin for ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc ADR stands at +19.25. The total capital return value is set at 11.47, while invested capital returns managed to touch 12.27. Equity return is now at value 16.18, with 10.77 for asset returns.

Based on ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc ADR (ZTO), the company’s capital structure generated 24.29 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 19.54. Total debt to assets is 16.71, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 13.51. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 10.87.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.14, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.09. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.66 and the total asset turnover is 0.50. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.49.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc ADR (ZTO) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.