ZeroFox Holdings Inc’s (ZFOX) Stock: A 61.03% Annual Performance Rate

In the past week, ZFOX stock has gone down by -7.30%, with a monthly gain of 8.44% and a quarterly plunge of -39.64%. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.94%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 11.81% for ZeroFox Holdings Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -1.28% for ZFOX’s stock, with a -44.38% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in ZeroFox Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: ZFOX) Right Now?

and a 36-month beta value of -0.06. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for ZeroFox Holdings Inc (ZFOX) by analysts is $2.07, which is $1.43 above the current market price. The public float for ZFOX is 42.96M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.78% of that float. On December 05, 2023, the average trading volume of ZFOX was 179.64K shares.

ZFOX) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of ZeroFox Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: ZFOX) has dropped by -5.07 compared to previous close of 0.67. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -7.30% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-12-05 that ZeroFox Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZFOX ) Q3 2024 Earnings Conference Call December 5, 2023 8:00 AM ET Company Participants Todd Weller – VP of IR James Foster – Founder, CEO & Chairman Timothy Bender – CFO Conference Call Participants Joseph Gallo – Jefferies Brad Reback – Stifel Yi Fu Lee – Cantor Fitzgerald Operator Thank you for standing by, and welcome to the ZeroFox Fiscal Third Quarter 2024 Results Conference Call. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode.

Analysts’ Opinion of ZFOX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ZFOX stocks, with Cantor Fitzgerald repeating the rating for ZFOX by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for ZFOX in the upcoming period, according to Cantor Fitzgerald is $3 based on the research report published on April 26, 2023 of the current year 2023.

ZFOX Trading at -10.42% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ZFOX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -89.94% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 11.81%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.94%, as shares surge +29.37% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -31.98% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ZFOX fell by -4.40%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -75.29% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.6556. In addition, ZeroFox Holdings Inc saw -87.15% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ZFOX starting from Foster James Christopher, who sale 67,116 shares at the price of $1.04 back on Sep 08. After this action, Foster James Christopher now owns 60,475 shares of ZeroFox Holdings Inc, valued at $69,666 using the latest closing price.

Foster James Christopher, the CEO and Chairman of ZeroFox Holdings Inc, sale 76,859 shares at $1.19 during a trade that took place back on Aug 10, which means that Foster James Christopher is holding 9,951,018 shares at $91,462 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ZFOX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-43.80 for the present operating margin

+27.22 for the gross margin

The net margin for ZeroFox Holdings Inc stands at -630.87. The total capital return value is set at -12.70, while invested capital returns managed to touch -186.67. Equity return is now at value -315.48, with -188.42 for asset returns.

Based on ZeroFox Holdings Inc (ZFOX), the company’s capital structure generated 35.72 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 26.32. Total debt to assets is 21.56, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 32.37. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 23.85.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.04, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.31. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.95 and the total asset turnover is 0.24. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.96.

Conclusion

To sum up, ZeroFox Holdings Inc (ZFOX) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.