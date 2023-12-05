YPF ADR (YPF) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

YPF ADR (NYSE: YPF)’s stock price has soared by 4.68 in relation to previous closing price of 16.04. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-11-27 that If Argentine president-elect Javier Milei can turn around the struggling Argentine economy, crisis will lead to opportunity in these 3 assets.

Is It Worth Investing in YPF ADR (NYSE: YPF) Right Now?

YPF ADR (NYSE: YPF) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 3.68x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.93. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 6 as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for YPF ADR (YPF) is $16.31, which is -$0.48 below the current market price. The public float for YPF is 393.03M, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.75% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of YPF on December 05, 2023 was 2.77M shares.

YPF’s Market Performance

YPF stock saw an increase of 0.00% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 56.62% and a quarterly increase of 24.65%. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.46%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 6.18% for YPF ADR (YPF). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 27.19% for YPF’s stock, with a 32.96% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

YPF Trading at 35.36% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought YPF to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -7.90% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.18%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.46%, as shares surge +63.18% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +32.83% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, YPF fell by -0.48%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +46.45% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $13.52. In addition, YPF ADR saw 82.70% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for YPF

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+15.05 for the present operating margin

+28.38 for the gross margin

The net margin for YPF ADR stands at +11.64. The total capital return value is set at 15.31, while invested capital returns managed to touch 12.87. Equity return is now at value 17.25, with 6.91 for asset returns.

Based on YPF ADR (YPF), the company’s capital structure generated 73.22 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 42.27. Total debt to assets is 29.54, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 59.50. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 34.35.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.16, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.57. The receivables turnover for the company is 9.08 and the total asset turnover is 0.71. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.08.

Conclusion

To put it simply, YPF ADR (YPF) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.