XPO Inc (XPO) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

XPO Inc (NYSE: XPO) has seen a decline in its stock price by -2.17 in relation to its previous close of 88.78. However, the company has experienced a 0.53% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in XPO Inc (NYSE: XPO) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for XPO Inc (NYSE: XPO) is 300.73x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for XPO is 2.10. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 14 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 5 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for XPO Inc (XPO) is $89.85, which is $3.0 above the current market price. The public float for XPO is 113.80M and currently, short sellers hold a 6.40% of that float. On December 05, 2023, XPO’s average trading volume was 1.58M shares.

XPO’s Market Performance

XPO stock saw an increase of 0.53% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 9.20% and a quarterly increase of 19.50%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.44%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.65% for XPO Inc (XPO). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 0.99% for XPO stock, with a simple moving average of 47.85% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of XPO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for XPO stocks, with Jefferies repeating the rating for XPO by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for XPO in the upcoming period, according to Jefferies is $95 based on the research report published on October 31, 2023 of the current year 2023.

XPO Trading at 10.08% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought XPO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -4.33% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.65%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.44%, as shares surge +7.88% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +23.20% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, XPO fell by -0.75%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +129.94% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $86.32. In addition, XPO Inc saw 160.89% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at XPO starting from FRYE J WES, who purchase 1,500 shares at the price of $79.71 back on Nov 06. After this action, FRYE J WES now owns 3,000 shares of XPO Inc, valued at $119,565 using the latest closing price.

Landry Allison, the Director of XPO Inc, sale 1,600 shares at $53.20 during a trade that took place back on Jun 16, which means that Landry Allison is holding 3,360 shares at $85,120 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for XPO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+7.11 for the present operating margin

+15.90 for the gross margin

The net margin for XPO Inc stands at +2.38. The total capital return value is set at 11.10, while invested capital returns managed to touch 3.88. Equity return is now at value 6.57, with 1.31 for asset returns.

Based on XPO Inc (XPO), the company’s capital structure generated 320.65 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 76.23. Total debt to assets is 51.76, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 304.25. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 72.33.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.74, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.49. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.05 and the total asset turnover is 1.03. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.08.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of XPO Inc (XPO) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.