Xeris Biopharma Holdings Inc (XERS) Stock: A Closer Look at the Moving Averages

The stock of Xeris Biopharma Holdings Inc (XERS) has seen a 3.91% increase in the past week, with a -2.11% drop in the past month, and a -14.68% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.68%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 10.07% for XERS. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 4.70% for XERS stock, with a simple moving average of -11.64% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Xeris Biopharma Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: XERS) Right Now?

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for XERS is 1.42. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for XERS is $4.60, which is $2.74 above the current price. The public float for XERS is 129.49M and currently, short sellers hold a 6.92% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of XERS on December 05, 2023 was 1.17M shares.

XERS) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Xeris Biopharma Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: XERS) has plunged by -1.59 when compared to previous closing price of 1.89, but the company has seen a 3.91% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Analysts’ Opinion of XERS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for XERS stocks, with Craig Hallum repeating the rating for XERS by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for XERS in the upcoming period, according to Craig Hallum is $4.50 based on the research report published on August 28, 2023 of the current year 2023.

XERS Trading at 5.49% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought XERS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -39.41% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.07%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.68%. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +0.54% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, XERS rose by +3.35%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +33.09% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.7765. In addition, Xeris Biopharma Holdings Inc saw 39.85% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at XERS starting from SHERMAN JEFFREY W, who purchase 5,400 shares at the price of $1.87 back on Nov 27. After this action, SHERMAN JEFFREY W now owns 5,400 shares of Xeris Biopharma Holdings Inc, valued at $10,098 using the latest closing price.

Pieper Steven, the See Remarks of Xeris Biopharma Holdings Inc, purchase 28,000 shares at $1.95 during a trade that took place back on Nov 20, which means that Pieper Steven is holding 1,176,912 shares at $54,600 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for XERS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-72.97 for the present operating margin

+69.63 for the gross margin

The net margin for Xeris Biopharma Holdings Inc stands at -85.86. The total capital return value is set at -37.72, while invested capital returns managed to touch -44.55. Equity return is now at value -209.81, with -19.59 for asset returns.

Based on Xeris Biopharma Holdings Inc (XERS), the company’s capital structure generated 438.31 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 81.42. Total debt to assets is 57.47, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 434.81. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 80.77.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.21, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.77. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.57 and the total asset turnover is 0.34. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.54.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Xeris Biopharma Holdings Inc (XERS) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.