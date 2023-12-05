Wynn Resorts Ltd. (WYNN) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

Wynn Resorts Ltd. (NASDAQ: WYNN)’s stock price has dropped by -1.67 in relation to previous closing price of 83.89. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -2.89% in its stock price over the last five trading days. InvestorPlace reported 2023-11-30 that With both the Chinese gambling hub of Macau and Las Vegas casinos doing very well, this is an excellent time to buy the top gambling stocks. In Macau, gross gaming revenue (GGR) soared 400% last month versus the same period in 2022 to $2.42 billion.

Is It Worth Investing in Wynn Resorts Ltd. (NASDAQ: WYNN) Right Now?

Wynn Resorts Ltd. (NASDAQ: WYNN) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 1204.16x compared to its average ratio, and the 36-month beta value for WYNN is at 1.98. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 8 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 rating it as “overweight,” 6 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for WYNN is $117.68, which is $35.9 above the current market price. The public float for WYNN is 95.89M, and currently, shorts hold a 6.91% of that float. The average trading volume for WYNN on December 05, 2023 was 2.24M shares.

WYNN’s Market Performance

The stock of Wynn Resorts Ltd. (WYNN) has seen a -2.89% decrease in the past week, with a -11.08% drop in the past month, and a -13.93% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.31%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.50% for WYNN. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -5.65% for WYNN’s stock, with a -18.44% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of WYNN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for WYNN stocks, with HSBC Securities repeating the rating for WYNN by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for WYNN in the upcoming period, according to HSBC Securities is $111 based on the research report published on October 23, 2023 of the current year 2023.

WYNN Trading at -7.48% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought WYNN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -30.01% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.50%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.31%, as shares sank -12.90% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -8.58% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, WYNN fell by -2.44%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -23.98% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $86.81. In addition, Wynn Resorts Ltd. saw 0.02% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at WYNN starting from Mulroy Patricia, who sale 500 shares at the price of $97.61 back on Sep 14. After this action, Mulroy Patricia now owns 1,482 shares of Wynn Resorts Ltd., valued at $48,805 using the latest closing price.

Mulroy Patricia, the Director of Wynn Resorts Ltd., sale 250 shares at $100.01 during a trade that took place back on Aug 14, which means that Mulroy Patricia is holding 7,817 shares at $25,002 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for WYNN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-6.97 for the present operating margin

+17.95 for the gross margin

The net margin for Wynn Resorts Ltd. stands at -11.28. The total capital return value is set at -2.24, while invested capital returns managed to touch -3.49.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.47, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.74. The receivables turnover for the company is 18.08 and the total asset turnover is 0.29. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.22.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Wynn Resorts Ltd. (WYNN) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.