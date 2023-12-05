WW International Inc (WW) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

WW International Inc (NASDAQ: WW)’s stock price has gone decline by -3.42 in comparison to its previous close of 7.30, however, the company has experienced a 2.47% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days. MarketBeat reported 2023-12-04 that The year 2023 was a breakout year for glucagon-like peptide (GLP-1) weight-loss drugs in the medical sector, led by the popularity of Ozempic. Celebrity usage and social media exposure have caused Novo Nordisk A/S NYSE: NVO Semaglutide drug Ozempic to go mainstream and viral as countless consumers try the medication that was originally approved for type 2 diabetes patients.

Is It Worth Investing in WW International Inc (NASDAQ: WW) Right Now?

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for WW is 1.71.

The public float for WW is 76.82M and currently, short sellers hold a 19.35% of that float. On December 05, 2023, WW’s average trading volume was 4.43M shares.

WW’s Market Performance

WW stock saw a decrease of 2.47% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -14.34% and a quarterly a decrease of -27.91%. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.76%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 8.39% for WW International Inc (WW). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -0.06% for WW’s stock, with a simple moving average of -10.42% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of WW

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for WW stocks, with Craig Hallum repeating the rating for WW by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for WW in the upcoming period, according to Craig Hallum is $10 based on the research report published on September 27, 2023 of the current year 2023.

WW Trading at -21.14% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought WW to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -47.01% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.39%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.76%, as shares sank -3.69% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -29.39% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, WW rose by +2.47%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +62.82% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $7.04. In addition, WW International Inc saw 82.64% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at WW starting from COLOSI MICHAEL F, who sale 25,900 shares at the price of $7.04 back on Dec 01. After this action, COLOSI MICHAEL F now owns 0 shares of WW International Inc, valued at $182,245 using the latest closing price.

COLOSI MICHAEL F, the General Counsel and Secretary of WW International Inc, sale 20,000 shares at $7.22 during a trade that took place back on Nov 30, which means that COLOSI MICHAEL F is holding 25,900 shares at $144,314 based on the most recent closing price.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of WW International Inc (WW) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.