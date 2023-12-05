Wolfspeed Inc (WOLF) Stock Experiences 17.76% Monthly Change

The stock of Wolfspeed Inc (WOLF) has gone up by 20.35% for the week, with a 17.76% rise in the past month and a -11.00% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.47%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 6.37% for WOLF. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 16.75% for WOLF’s stock, with a -19.39% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Wolfspeed Inc (NYSE: WOLF) Right Now?

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for WOLF is 1.73. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 12 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 9 rating it as “hold,” and 1 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for WOLF is $43.59, which is $3.14 above the current price. The public float for WOLF is 123.92M and currently, short sellers hold a 14.63% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of WOLF on December 05, 2023 was 3.59M shares.

WOLF) stock’s latest price update

Wolfspeed Inc (NYSE: WOLF)’s stock price has increased by 1.94 compared to its previous closing price of 39.68. However, the company has seen a 20.35% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-11-30 that In the latest trading session, Wolfspeed (WOLF) closed at $36.86, marking a +1.68% move from the previous day.

Analysts’ Opinion of WOLF

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for WOLF stocks, with Jefferies repeating the rating for WOLF by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for WOLF in the upcoming period, according to Jefferies is $46 based on the research report published on May 18, 2023 of the current year 2023.

WOLF Trading at 18.04% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought WOLF to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -54.00% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.37%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.47%, as shares surge +16.17% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +6.11% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, WOLF rose by +20.35%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -49.93% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $34.93. In addition, Wolfspeed Inc saw -41.41% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at WOLF starting from LE DUY LOAN T, who purchase 5,000 shares at the price of $47.01 back on Aug 23. After this action, LE DUY LOAN T now owns 10,000 shares of Wolfspeed Inc, valued at $235,068 using the latest closing price.

REPLOGLE JOHN B, the Director of Wolfspeed Inc, purchase 10,566 shares at $47.54 during a trade that took place back on Apr 28, which means that REPLOGLE JOHN B is holding 81,405 shares at $502,308 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for WOLF

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-21.21 for the present operating margin

+29.14 for the gross margin

The net margin for Wolfspeed Inc stands at -35.78. The total capital return value is set at -4.14, while invested capital returns managed to touch -6.99. Equity return is now at value -25.47, with -7.65 for asset returns.

Based on Wolfspeed Inc (WOLF), the company’s capital structure generated 265.73 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 72.66. Total debt to assets is 65.43, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 265.21. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 72.52.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 7.21, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.57. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.42 and the total asset turnover is 0.18. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 5.74.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Wolfspeed Inc (WOLF) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.