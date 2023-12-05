Wheels Up Experience Inc (UP) vs. Its Peers: A Comparison

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for UP is 2.10. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 1 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for UP is $32.00, which is $29.88 above the current price. The public float for UP is 344.67M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.88% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of UP on December 05, 2023 was 659.48K shares.

Wheels Up Experience Inc (NYSE: UP)’s stock price has gone decline by -13.11 in comparison to its previous close of 2.44, however, the company has experienced a 0.47% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-11-09 that Wheels Up Experience Inc. (NYSE:UP ) Q3 2023 Earnings Conference Call November 9, 2023 10:00 AM ET Company Participants Keith Ferguson – Investor Relations George Mattson – Chief Executive Officer Todd Smith – Chief Financial Officer & Interim Chief Executive Officer Conference Call Participants Operator Welcome to Wheels Up Third Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Webcast. It is my pleasure to introduce Keith Ferguson.

UP’s Market Performance

Wheels Up Experience Inc (UP) has experienced a 0.47% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 44.22% rise in the past month, and a -17.19% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 17.43%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 17.06% for UP. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 22.51% for UP’s stock, with a -40.41% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of UP

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for UP stocks, with Goldman repeating the rating for UP by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for UP in the upcoming period, according to Goldman is $5 based on the research report published on June 15, 2022 of the previous year 2022.

UP Trading at 21.27% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought UP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -86.50% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 17.06%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 17.43%, as shares surge +47.22% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -11.30% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, UP rose by +0.47%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -81.40% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.76. In addition, Wheels Up Experience Inc saw -79.42% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at UP starting from Briffa Mark, who sale 9,904 shares at the price of $3.64 back on Sep 13. After this action, Briffa Mark now owns 69,017 shares of Wheels Up Experience Inc, valued at $36,051 using the latest closing price.

Smith Todd Lamar, the Chief Financial Officer of Wheels Up Experience Inc, sale 273,504 shares at $1.04 during a trade that took place back on Jan 03, which means that Smith Todd Lamar is holding 1,777,778 shares at $283,897 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for UP

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-22.33 for the present operating margin

-1.68 for the gross margin

The net margin for Wheels Up Experience Inc stands at -35.14. The total capital return value is set at -48.02, while invested capital returns managed to touch -80.78. Equity return is now at value -217.72, with -41.96 for asset returns.

Based on Wheels Up Experience Inc (UP), the company’s capital structure generated 145.26 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 59.23. Total debt to assets is 19.03, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 122.65. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 50.01.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.05, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 11.06. The receivables turnover for the company is 15.38 and the total asset turnover is 0.81. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.60.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Wheels Up Experience Inc (UP) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.