What Recent Market Trends Mean for Tigo Energy Inc.’s (TYGO) Stock

In the past week, TYGO stock has gone down by -10.91%, with a monthly decline of -18.33% and a quarterly plunge of -78.56%. The volatility ratio for the week is 9.41%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 15.55% for Tigo Energy Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -16.26% for TYGO’s stock, with a -82.19% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Tigo Energy Inc. (NASDAQ: TYGO) Right Now?

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 0.87. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Tigo Energy Inc. (TYGO) is $5.87, which is $3.91 above the current market price. The public float for TYGO is 22.12M, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.48% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of TYGO on December 05, 2023 was 72.92K shares.

TYGO) stock’s latest price update

Tigo Energy Inc. (NASDAQ: TYGO) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -8.84 compared to its previous closing price of 2.15. However, the company has seen a fall of -10.91% in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Motley Fool reported 2023-06-23 that The niche solar energy solutions provider experienced a rare double initiation of coverage from two analysts on the same day. Both pundits rate the shares as a buy.

Analysts’ Opinion of TYGO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TYGO stocks, with ROTH MKM repeating the rating for TYGO by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for TYGO in the upcoming period, according to ROTH MKM is $2.50 based on the research report published on November 09, 2023 of the current year 2023.

TYGO Trading at -47.69% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TYGO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -92.74% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 15.55%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.41%, as shares sank -21.91% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -72.59% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TYGO fell by -10.91%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -80.59% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.31. In addition, Tigo Energy Inc. saw -80.78% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TYGO starting from ALON ZVI, who sale 15,978 shares at the price of $10.43 back on Aug 30. After this action, ALON ZVI now owns 173,913 shares of Tigo Energy Inc., valued at $166,651 using the latest closing price.

ALON ZVI, the Chief Executive Officer of Tigo Energy Inc., sale 7,900 shares at $11.15 during a trade that took place back on Aug 29, which means that ALON ZVI is holding 173,913 shares at $88,085 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TYGO

The total capital return value is set at -2.02, while invested capital returns managed to touch -0.25. Equity return is now at value -30.58, with -14.46 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.35.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Tigo Energy Inc. (TYGO) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.