Weyerhaeuser Co. (WY) Shares Decline Despite Market Challenges

The stock price of Weyerhaeuser Co. (NYSE: WY) has dropped by -0.50 compared to previous close of 31.74. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -0.13% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-12-01 that Weyerhaeuser (WY) is set to have more than 870,000 acres of timberlands in North and South Carolina and approximately 1,190,000 in Mississippi.

Is It Worth Investing in Weyerhaeuser Co. (NYSE: WY) Right Now?

Weyerhaeuser Co. (NYSE: WY) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.66x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for WY is 1.46. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 5 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for WY is $37.00, which is $5.42 above the current price. The public float for WY is 727.43M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.51% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of WY on December 05, 2023 was 3.68M shares.

WY’s Market Performance

WY’s stock has seen a -0.13% decrease for the week, with a 4.71% rise in the past month and a -1.07% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.76%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.77% for Weyerhaeuser Co. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 1.01% for WY’s stock, with a 1.70% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

WY Trading at 3.91% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought WY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -9.98% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.77%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.76%, as shares surge +1.58% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +0.96% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, WY fell by -0.13%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -2.65% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $31.29. In addition, Weyerhaeuser Co. saw 4.62% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at WY starting from Wold David M, who sale 923 shares at the price of $31.51 back on Dec 01. After this action, Wold David M now owns 60,436 shares of Weyerhaeuser Co., valued at $29,084 using the latest closing price.

Wold David M, the Senior Vice President & CFO of Weyerhaeuser Co., sale 923 shares at $30.63 during a trade that took place back on Nov 03, which means that Wold David M is holding 60,436 shares at $28,271 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for WY

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+30.45 for the present operating margin

+40.26 for the gross margin

The net margin for Weyerhaeuser Co. stands at +18.46. The total capital return value is set at 19.44, while invested capital returns managed to touch 12.18. Equity return is now at value 5.99, with 3.59 for asset returns.

Based on Weyerhaeuser Co. (WY), the company’s capital structure generated 48.11 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 32.48. Total debt to assets is 29.82, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 38.77. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 26.17.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.47, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.19. The receivables turnover for the company is 21.90 and the total asset turnover is 0.58.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Weyerhaeuser Co. (WY) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.