WestRock Co (WRK) Shares Decline Despite Market Challenges

The stock of WestRock Co (NYSE: WRK) has decreased by -0.43 when compared to last closing price of 41.73.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 9.60% in its stock price over the last five trading days. CNBC Television reported 2023-12-01 that The final trades of the day with CNBC’s Melissa Lee and the Fast Money traders.

Is It Worth Investing in WestRock Co (NYSE: WRK) Right Now?

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for WRK is 1.07. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 4 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for WestRock Co (WRK) is $41.20, which is -$0.35 below the current market price. The public float for WRK is 252.80M and currently, short sellers hold a 2.13% of that float. On December 05, 2023, WRK’s average trading volume was 3.27M shares.

WRK’s Market Performance

WRK’s stock has seen a 9.60% increase for the week, with a 12.45% rise in the past month and a 29.64% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.20%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.91% for WestRock Co. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 8.72% for WRK’s stock, with a 29.27% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

WRK Trading at 12.79% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought WRK to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -2.13% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.91%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.20%, as shares surge +9.78% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +17.91% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, WRK rose by +9.60%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +25.57% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $38.40. In addition, WestRock Co saw 18.17% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at WRK starting from Kivits Patrick M., who sale 4,000 shares at the price of $27.38 back on Mar 15. After this action, Kivits Patrick M. now owns 42,132 shares of WestRock Co, valued at $109,520 using the latest closing price.

RUSSELL CURREY M, the Director of WestRock Co, sale 55,000 shares at $36.51 during a trade that took place back on Dec 12, which means that RUSSELL CURREY M is holding 245,271 shares at $2,007,830 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for WRK

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+6.41 for the present operating margin

+16.32 for the gross margin

The net margin for WestRock Co stands at -8.12. The total capital return value is set at 6.62, while invested capital returns managed to touch -8.64. Equity return is now at value -15.35, with -5.91 for asset returns.

Based on WestRock Co (WRK), the company’s capital structure generated 92.12 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 47.95. Total debt to assets is 33.84, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 84.82. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 44.15.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.92, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.54. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.05 and the total asset turnover is 0.73. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.42.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of WestRock Co (WRK) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.