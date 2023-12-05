Wayfair Inc (W) Stock: Assessing the Risk and Reward

The stock of Wayfair Inc (W) has seen a 10.52% increase in the past week, with a 24.89% gain in the past month, and a -22.05% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.40%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 5.97% for W. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 18.92% for W stock, with a simple moving average of 13.39% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Wayfair Inc (NYSE: W) Right Now?

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for W is 3.31. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 19 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 18 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Wayfair Inc (W) is $65.24, which is $6.93 above the current market price. The public float for W is 83.15M and currently, short sellers hold a 25.15% of that float. On December 05, 2023, W’s average trading volume was 3.76M shares.

W) stock’s latest price update

Wayfair Inc (NYSE: W)’s stock price has decreased by -0.38 compared to its previous closing price of 58.53. However, the company has seen a 10.52% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-12-01 that Wayfair (W) reported earnings 30 days ago. What’s next for the stock?

Analysts’ Opinion of W

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for W stocks, with Deutsche Bank repeating the rating for W by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for W in the upcoming period, according to Deutsche Bank is $55 based on the research report published on November 16, 2023 of the current year 2023.

W Trading at 16.85% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought W to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -35.72% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.97%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.40%, as shares surge +17.51% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -1.74% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, W rose by +10.52%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +14.22% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $49.47. In addition, Wayfair Inc saw 77.29% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at W starting from Shah Niraj, who sale 10,000 shares at the price of $52.44 back on Nov 27. After this action, Shah Niraj now owns 289,137 shares of Wayfair Inc, valued at $524,397 using the latest closing price.

Conine Steven, the Co-Founder of Wayfair Inc, sale 10,000 shares at $52.37 during a trade that took place back on Nov 27, which means that Conine Steven is holding 289,073 shares at $523,735 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for W

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-10.75 for the present operating margin

+27.96 for the gross margin

The net margin for Wayfair Inc stands at -10.89. The total capital return value is set at -65.05, while invested capital returns managed to touch -69.96.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.82, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.65. The receivables turnover for the company is 38.36 and the total asset turnover is 3.00. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.89.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Wayfair Inc (W) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.